21/09/2018 06:58:15

Hengbao and IDEX Biometrics partner to introduce biometric smart cards in South East Asia

Related content
17 Sep - 
IDEX Biometrics announces landmark world's first order ..
13 Sep - 
IDEX Biometrics' sensor featuring in remote controller ..
16 Aug - 
IDEX ASA - Second half of 2018 results

Oslo, Norway, 21 September 2018: Hengbao, one of the biggest card companies based in China, covering the banking, telecoms and security sectors, has announced a partnership with IDEX Biometrics (IDEX ASA), the leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions. The two companies have partnered to introduce contact based biometric smart cards across the Asian market, with future plans to trial dual-interface cards. Hengbao supports cards for multiple payment network specifications, including Mastercard, China Union Pay, VISA, and JCB.

 

According to market research company ABI Research, the total volume of shipped smart card for payments in Asia in 2017 was 1.3 billion cards. The annual volume is expected to increase to 1.8 billion cards by 2022.

 

Stan Swearingen, CEO of IDEX Biometrics comments, "This is one of the most significant technologies to enter the smart card market in the past 10 years and will make the common payment card exciting again. The increasing popularity of card payments in Asia, in conjunction with the growing preference towards biometrics, has created the perfect storm for this partnership with Hengbao, a very influential player in the Asian market.

 

Simon J Qian, CEO of Hengbao adds, "We are excited to take this first step for contact-based biometric smart payment cards with IDEX Biometrics in the Asian market and look forward to announcing trials in the near future. Not only will this be an industry first for the market, but it is the perfect solution to address growing consumer demand for greater authentication to facilitate card-based payments."

 

Mr. Simoun Ung, President and CEO of OmniPay, a customer of Hengbao, remarked, "As an issuer of payment cards, our company prioritizes security above all. There is strong potential for this innovation to improve our product offering, especially those related to identification, government clearances and travel. We look forward to working with Hengbao and IDEX Biometrics to develop this technology into an industry standard and strengthen the authentication standards of the payment system."

 

Contact:

Henrik Knudtzon, CFO,

+47 9302 2827, henrik.knudtzon@idexbiometrics.com

 

About Hengbao

Hengbao is a high-end product and solutions provider that targets the banking, telecommunications, tax, transport, insurance, security, as well as municipal construction industries.   Our leading business and products include: banking IC card, telecommunication IC card, mobile payment product, online payment terminal, magnetic card, password card, ticket, Internet of Things, platform systems, information security services and solutions. Hengbao is a market leader and recognized as a new high-tech enterprise that integrates services, R&D, production and marketing.

For more information, visit it www.hengbao.com

 

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics, also known as IDEX ASA (OSE: IDEX), is the leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast-growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXASA

 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: IDEX ASA via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

06:58 IDEXO
Hengbao and IDEX Biometrics partner to introduce biometric smart cards in South East Asia
17 Sep IDEXO
IDEX Biometrics announces landmark world's first order of biometric fingerprint sensors for payment cards
13 Sep IDEXO
IDEX Biometrics' sensor featuring in remote controller by Ohsung Electronics
16 Aug IDEXO
IDEX ASA - Second half of 2018 results
16 Aug IDEXO
Mandatory Notice of Trade in IDEX - Incentive Subscription Rights
16 Aug IDEXO
Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights
13 Aug IDEXO
Invitation to IDEX's presentation and webcast of the results for the second quarter of 2018
01 Aug IDEXO
Share capital increase in IDEX registered
27 Jul IDEXO
IDEX sensors in biometric bank card launched in the Middle East
24 Jul IDEXO
JINCO selects IDEX Sensor for Dual-Interface Biometric Cards for Multiple Applications

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
InsurTech transactions reach new peak in Q2; 5-year Life & Health InsurTech investment exceeds $5 billion
2
Sandell Asset Management Europe Limited : Form 8.3 - CYBG Plc
3
Plexus Celebrates the Opening of the Enhanced Penang Design Center
4
Rosen Law Firm Reminds Impinj, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – PI
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NXEO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages NXEO Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Idex ASA 5.770 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

07:37
The observation status for Skånska Energi AB is updated (344/18)
07:30
Stillfront Group AB: Stillfront Group acquires Imperia Online JSC
07:30
Restamax Plc: INTEGRATION OF RESTAMAX AND ROYAL RAVINTOLAT PROGRESSES - GROUP ADMINISTRATION TO BE COMBINED AND OPERATING MODEL RENEWED
07:30
Nidec Decides Terms of Senior Unsecured Bonds Denominated in Euro
07:21
Net Asset Value(s)
07:01
AGENDA FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.
07:00
WABCO Announces Vehicle Control Systems Joint Venture in China with FAW Jiefang, a Leading Commercial Vehicle Manufacturer; Accelerates WABCO’s Single-Piston Air Disc Brake Technology Leadership in China
06:58
Hengbao and IDEX Biometrics partner to introduce biometric smart cards in South East Asia
06:30
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 September 2018 07:55:54
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-09-21 08:55:54 - 2018-09-21 07:55:54 - 1000 - Website: OKAY