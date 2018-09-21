ICOBox Names Former Warner Bros and Sesame Workshop Creative Design Director Dave Matli as Chief Marketing Officer

ICOBox, the foremost provider of ICO solutions for blockchain companies around the world, has just announced they have snagged prominent marketing and creative design director Dave Matli as the their new CMO. Backed by 20 years of experience growing and monetizing global brands, he will be overseeing the planning and execution of the company’s branding and marketing initiatives and will help ICOBox meet the needs of its diverse and expanding global customer base.

Dave began his creative career as a designer and writer before receiving accolades as an award-winning creative director, brand strategist, and marketing executive. He first started to make a major mark on the industry when he managed the re-branding of the Warner Bros Harry Potter licensing franchise. Despite being the second-highest box office hit at the time, the brand’s licensing program was failing. Dave was a key player on the team that helped it become the most lucrative licensing franchise in Warner Bros’ history. He then went on to lead the rebranding of Sesame Workshop’s publishing and home entertainment businesses. Dave then proceeded to form a successful brand strategy and marketing agency, that created core branding and product launch strategies for numerous Fortune 500 brands. He has written about blockchain technology and decentralized apps for Forbes and Hacker Noon. Not too long ago he took on the role as VP of Marketing and Product UX for fintech startup Parasail Health and was a branding and launch consultant for the BMI token ICO. All of these experiences give him a rare insight on the branding and marketing needs of the blockchain sector.

“I’m really pleased to be welcoming Dave aboard our team just as we’re coming into our own as global business,” says ICOBox CEO, Andriy Zinchuk. “Our company continues to recruit some of the finest experts in their fields from all over the world, and Dave, who is well-known for his creative, analytical, and collaborative style, will play a crucial leadership role in ensuring that we continue to deliver the best strategies for the remarkable start-ups we work with on a daily basis.”

Matli joins ICOBox just as the company has grown to over 150 employees in 10 countries, offering multilingual services in technology, legal, and marketing fields. At only a little over a year old, they’ve already helped more than 80 companies conduct their own ICOs, through which they were able to collect a total of over $400 million. “ICOBox has been recognized as the best of the best of business facilitators in the cryptocurrency and blockchain world, and that’s the world I want to be a part of, ” he says. “I’ve been fortunate enough to have worked on re-visioning top brands, and I’m thrilled to be part of developing and promoting the corporate mission of a company that is at the cutting-edge of a new business frontier.”

ICOBox is the world’s leading ICO solutions provider, offering a wide range of technical, legal and marketing services to projects selling their products and services via Initial Coin Offerings. As a global blockchain startup accelerator, ICOBox has helped organize dozens of ICOs, including such prominent projects as INS, Universa, Play2Live, Crypterium, Celsius, Patron, Storiqa, Tokenstars, CrowdGenie, SM.M, NVB, and more. For more information please go to https://icobox.io/

