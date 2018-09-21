ITCL - 2018 Annual General Meeting

Independent Tankers Corporation Limited (the "Company") advises that the 2018 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on September 21, 2018 at 11:30 ADT at the Hamilton Princess Hotel and Beach Club, 76 Pitts Bay Road, Hamilton HM CX, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2017 were presented to the Meeting.

In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

1) To re-elect Inger M. Klemp as a Director of the Company;

2) To re-elect Georgina E. Sousa as a Director of the Company.

3) To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers AS of Oslo, Norway as auditors and to authorise the Directors to determine their remuneration.

4) That the remuneration payable to the Company's Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$30,000 be approved for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Hamilton, Bermuda

September 21, 2018

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Independent Tankers Corporation Limited via Globenewswire