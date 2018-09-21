Listing of Overnight Repo Contracts

As previously communicated, Nasdaq has decided to expand the current SEK Repo clearing service with the addition of Overnight Repos (Series Term “O/N”).

Effective from September 24th 2018, Nasdaq will offer clearing of Overnight Repo contracts for all eligible securities currently available for Repo clearing in Swedish Kronor (SEK); Swedish Municipal bonds, Swedish Government bonds, Swedish Mortgage bonds and Swedish T-bills.

