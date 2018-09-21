Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units in Anoto Group AB (136/18)

With effect from September 24, 2018, the unit rights in Anoto Group AB will be admitted to trading on the list for Equity rights. The trading will continue up until and including October 4, 2018.
Instrument:
Unit rights
Short name:
ANOT UR
Round lot:
1
Clearing:
Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:
SE0011670272
Orderbook ID:
160161
Market Segment / no:
OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1
Tick Size / no:
MiFID II tick size table / 230
MIC Code:
XSTO
With effect from September 24, 2018, the paid subscription units in Anoto Group AB will be admitted to trading on the list for Equity rights. The trading will continue until further notice.
Instrument:
Paid subscription units
Short name:
ANOT BTU
Round lot:
1
Clearing:
Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:
SE0011670280
Orderbook ID:
160252
Market Segment / no:
OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1
Tick Size / no:
MiFID II tick size table / 230
MIC Code:
XSTO
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB