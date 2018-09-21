Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units in Anoto Group AB (136/18)

With effect from September 24, 2018, the unit rights in Anoto Group AB will be admitted to trading on the list for Equity rights. The trading will continue up until and including October 4, 2018.

Instrument: Unit rights Short name: ANOT UR Round lot: 1 Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0011670272 Orderbook ID: 160161 Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 MIC Code: XSTO

With effect from September 24, 2018, the paid subscription units in Anoto Group AB will be admitted to trading on the list for Equity rights. The trading will continue until further notice.

Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: ANOT BTU Round lot: 1 Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0011670280 Orderbook ID: 160252 Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 MIC Code: XSTO

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Stockholm AB