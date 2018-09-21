22/09/2018 00:00:00

LOGM ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds LogMeIn, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First Filed Case – LOGM

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds  purchasers of the securities of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) from March 1, 2017 through July 26, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important October 19, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the first filed class action commenced by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for LogMeIn investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the LogMeIn class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1389.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LogMeIn’s business practices had negatively impacted renewal rates for certain of its services; and (2) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 19, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1389.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.

      Phillip Kim, Esq.

      Zachary Halper, Esq.

      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor

      New York, NY  10016

      Tel: (212) 686-1060

      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

      Fax: (212) 202-3827

      lrosen@rosenlegal.com

      pkim@rosenlegal.com

      zhalper@rosenlegal.com

      www.rosenlegal.com

