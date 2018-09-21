Monthly Fact Sheet

1
Plexus Celebrates the Opening of the Enhanced Penang Design Center
2
Melinta Therapeutics Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Vabomere™ (meropenem and vaborbactam)
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NXEO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages NXEO Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Rosen Law Firm Reminds Impinj, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – PI
5
The observation status for Skånska Energi AB is updated (344/18)
1
InsurTech transactions reach new peak in Q2; 5-year Life & Health InsurTech investment exceeds $5 billion
2
Wavemaker US Wins Two Adweek Media Plan of the Year Awards
3
GREATERGOOD.ORG JOINS FORCES WITH ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH TO MEET CRITICAL HEALTH NEEDS TO HELP THOUSANDS OF PETS AFFECTED BY HURRICANE FLORENCE
4
Plexus Celebrates the Opening of the Enhanced Penang Design Center
5
Sandell Asset Management Europe Limited : Form 8.3 - CYBG Plc
1
VBI Vaccines Responds to Unfounded Allegations in Globes Article
2
2018 Online Journalism Awards winners include The Washington Post, The Marshall Project and Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting
3
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TSLA, PDD, ORCL, LOGM, NLSN and SBGI
4
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AMPE, NVRO, PZZA, PM, and QRTEA
5
Eastmain Resources CEO Updates Uptick Newswire’s Stock Day Podcast on The Company’s Value to Investors as They Hit Major Milestones in Gold Exploration