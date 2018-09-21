21/09/2018 16:39:00

Monthly Fact Sheet

The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet

PR Newswire

London, September 21

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

21 September 2018

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2018

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2018 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do and on the Company's website, www.biotechgt.com.

- ENDS

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 170 8732

