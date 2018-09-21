21/09/2018 18:15:16

Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Looks to Roost® Home Telematics

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roost, a leader in Home Telematics for property insurance carriers, today announced it has partnered with Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance, a mutual insurance company based in Enumclaw, Washington. In a strategic agreement reached to increase member engagement as well as reduce claims costs, Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance will begin a pilot program to offer free Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detectors to select new and existing policyholders.

Serving customers across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Arizona, and Montana, Mutual of Enumclaw will be deploying Roost smart sensors to select policyholders to help them better mitigate the cost and hassle of water leak related claims. Mutual of Enumclaw will also be able to strengthen their engagement with members through Roost’s co-branded Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance mobile app, recently enhanced with severe weather alerts and home service pro access. 

“Whether through the latest technology, the quality of our core offerings, or strong and reliable communication, we are always looking for the best ways to meet the needs of our members at their doorstep,” said Jason Murdock of Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Company. “Roost’s innovative solutions enable us to better connect with and understand our members while also delivering us all a new way to mitigate water related loss.” 

The Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector is designed to sense water leaks as well as humidity and freezing temperature situations. Easily locate in places around the home most prone to water leaks such as sinks, hot water heaters, toilets and various appliances. It then delivers smartphone alerts via the co-branded Mutual of Enumclaw app to help minimize water damage and loss. These Wi-Fi enabled smart sensors don’t require a hub and set up in less than five minutes.

“With reach across the Northwest, Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance is a great new partner in the battle against water related loss,” said Roel Peeters, co-founder and CEO of Roost. “By employing the leading Home Telematics solution, the company is able to use Roost smart sensors and our 24x7 notification platform to give a new level of protection to policyholders.”

Roost’s Home Telematics solutions are changing the way insurers engage with their policyholders, mitigate fire & water claims and drive new business growth. 

About Roost

Roost is a technology company headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA. As creators of the Roost Smart Battery and the Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector, Roost has developed a unique, patented, connected platform of data sensors that deliver the ultimate in installation simplicity and the most affordable way for insurers to provide Home Telematics solutions. Roost’s primary go-to-market approach is through Insurance companies deploying directly to their policyholders. The effect is a reduction in claim cost expenses (fire and water perils costing $20B per year in the U.S.), as well as driving policyholder engagement through a content-rich, digital mobile app experience, impacting retention and customer acquisition. For more information, please visit www.getroost.com.

About Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Company

Mutual of Enumclaw was founded in 1898 by a group of local farmers who wanted to look out for each other. Although the organization has steadily grown since then, that same spirit exists today. Mutual of Enumclaw operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Arizona, and Montana and offers insurance products for individuals, families, farms, and businesses exclusively through local independent agents. In July 2018,the organization was recognized for being one of the top 100 employers in the state of Washington for the seventh year in a row. The company received the 2018 Award in Innovation from the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC) for their approach to providing value to their members. They have been recognized by NAMIC for their focus on innovation for four of the last five years. For more information about Mutual of Enumclaw, please visit www.mutualofenumclaw.com.

