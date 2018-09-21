21/09/2018 08:37:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Dynamic US Market UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 20

Funds      Date       Ticker   ISIN code    Shares in  Currency Net Asset     NAV/per
                      Symbol                Issue               Value         share
                                                                              Base
Invesco    20.09.2018 PSWC     IE00B23D9240 1,200,001  USD      24,313,654    20.26136
Dynamic US
Market
UCITS ETF

