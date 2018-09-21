21/09/2018 09:25:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 21

Baring Emerging Europe PLC

At the close of business on 20 September 2018, the unaudited net asset value per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis:

Capital only net asset value                               770.05p                                                                                                                      

Net asset value including income                       781.95p

