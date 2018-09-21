21/09/2018 10:04:00

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 21

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 20-September-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            185.10p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            187.37p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 20-September-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            72.39p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            73.08p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:    GBP22.05m
Borrowing Level:                                             16%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---

