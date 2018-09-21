21/09/2018 14:47:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Related content
20 Sep - 
Net Asset Value(s)
19 Sep - 
Net Asset Value(s)
18 Sep - 
Net Asset Value(s)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 21

The company announces the following unaudited data
as at 20 September 2018 - Using BID Valuations
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value1335.03p
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*1328.27p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value1356.29 'XD'p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*1349.53 'XD'p
*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
source: Interactive Data
For more information please visit our website at
www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

14:47 E:TMPL
Net Asset Value(s)
20 Sep E:TMPL
Net Asset Value(s)
19 Sep E:TMPL
Net Asset Value(s)
18 Sep E:TMPL
Net Asset Value(s)
17 Sep E:TMPL
Net Asset Value(s)
14 Sep E:TMPL
Net Asset Value(s)
13 Sep E:TMPL
Net Asset Value(s)
12 Sep E:TMPL
Net Asset Value(s)
11 Sep E:TMPL
Net Asset Value(s)
10 Sep E:TMPL
Net Asset Value(s)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Plexus Celebrates the Opening of the Enhanced Penang Design Center
2
Sandell Asset Management Europe Limited : Form 8.3 - CYBG Plc
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NXEO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages NXEO Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Rosen Law Firm Reminds Impinj, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – PI
5
The observation status for Skånska Energi AB is updated (344/18)

Related stock quotes

Temple BAR Investment Tr.. 1,273.04 0.9% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:08
LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
15:04
Portfolio Update
15:03
ELEVATE – The Command Alkon Conference Welcome Celebration Sure to Be One Attendees Won’t Soon Forget
15:00
Arcview Co-Hosts Hong Kong's First Ever Cannabis Investor Symposium
14:59
Termination of membership at Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: Loiste Energia Oy
14:54
Listing of Treasury bills on STO Government Bonds (15/18)
14:54
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
14:52
LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
14:47
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 September 2018 15:37:59
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-09-21 16:37:59 - 2018-09-21 15:37:59 - 1000 - Website: OKAY