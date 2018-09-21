New Poll Shows 60% of NM Voters Back Cannabis Legalization

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A majority of proven voters in New Mexico support a bill to legalize, regulate, and tax cannabis sales for adults 21 and over, according to a new poll from the Albuquerque Journal.

Altogether, 60 percent of proven voters support cannabis legalization, 32 percent are opposed, and 8 percent either didn’t know or would not say if they are supportive. The poll, conducted by Research & Polling Inc., was based on a sample of 423 registered New Mexico voters who participated in the 2014 and 2016 general elections and indicated they would participate in the upcoming election.

Among different parts of the state, survey results still showed a majority of voters in support of legalization with results ranging from 73 percent in north-central New Mexico and 52 percent in eastern New Mexico.

The Albuquerque Journal’s survey results are in line with the national average, with 63 percent of American voters supporting nationwide cannabis legalization, according to a poll released by Quinnipiac University in April.

The new survey results are also in line with a survey released in May 2018, also conducted by Research and Polling Inc. The May poll found that 63 percent of adult New Mexicans support statewide cannabis legalization, with approval rising to 67 percent if cannabis tax revenue would be allocated toward health care and alcohol/drug rehabilitation programs.

“It’s no longer a question ‘if’ New Mexico will legalize cannabis for social use, ” said Duke Rodriguez, CEO and President of Ultra Health®. “It is now an issue of ‘when.’ Cannabis legalization is more popular than any candidate currently running for a statewide or national office in New Mexico. There is a clear mandate for the legalization of cannabis.”

