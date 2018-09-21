21/09/2018 07:30:00

Nidec Decides Terms of Senior Unsecured Bonds Denominated in Euro

KYOTO, Japan, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) today announced that it has decided the terms of inaugural senior unsecured bonds denominated in Euro (the "Bonds") in the overseas securities markets. The key terms of the Bonds are described below.

 

Euro-denominated senior unsecured bonds due 2021

1. Total principal amount€300 million
2. Term to maturity 3 years
3. Interest rate0.487% per annum
4. Closing dateSeptember 27, 2018 (Pricing date: September 20, 2018)
5. Use of ProceedsPrimarily for financing capital investments in Europe
6. Method of offeringTo be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s Euro MTF Market.
7. RatingA3 from Moody's

This press release has been prepared for the sole purpose of publicly announcing the Company’s issuance of the Bonds, and not for the purpose of soliciting investment or engaging in any other similar activities within or outside Japan. This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The Bonds referred to above have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or any relevant securities law of any state, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States or any other jurisdiction.

Contact:

Masahiro Nagayasu

General Manager

Investor Relations

+81-75-935-6140

ir@nidec.com 

 

nidecnewlogo.jpg

