20/09/2018 23:45:00

ONCAP Acquires Walter Surface Technologies

TORONTO and MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONCAP today announced it has purchased a majority stake in Walter Surface Technologies (“Walter” or the “Company”), in partnership with the existing management team.  The Walter Group will retain a minority interest in the Company.

Walter is a leading provider of innovative solutions for the metal working industry.  Its premium, consumable metal working solutions include abrasives, tooling, power tools, chemical solutions and welding process solutions.  The Company sells its portfolio of products to a diverse array of end markets, including metal fabrication, transportation, construction, energy, mining, forestry and lumber, food and pharmaceuticals.  Walter was founded in 1952 by Walter Somers and, over the past 30 years, his son Pierre Somers led the Company and expanded it internationally.

“Walter is committed to creating the best performing products and offering innovative, safe, user-friendly and environmentally conscious solutions to its customers,” said Gregory Baylin, a Managing Director with ONCAP. “The Company’s dedication to excellence and strong workforce are what attracted us to the business.  We’re thrilled to partner with the management team and the founding family to build upon the entrepreneurial spirit and vision Walter and Pierre Somers created.”

“ONCAP’s Canadian roots and outstanding investment track record make it an ideal partner for us,” said Marc-André Aubé, the newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer of Walter.  “Together, we’ll continue to focus on providing the best solutions to our customers to improve their productivity and make their jobs easier and safer.  ONCAP’s support will help us grow both organically and through strategic add-on acquisitions.”

“This transaction is the logical step to take Walter to new and exciting heights. The Company is in great hands with Marc-André and the management team we’ve worked hard to build,” said Pierre Somers, the retiring Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Walter and the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Walter Group.  “We’re excited to remain a minority shareholder and watch the Company’s growth during this next chapter.  The Walter Group will now turn its focus to expanding our investing activities.”

The investment was made by ONCAP IV, Onex Corporation’s (TSX:ONEX) $1.1 billion fund.  The terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

About ONCAP

ONCAP is the mid-market private equity platform of Onex.  In partnership with operating company management teams, ONCAP invests in and builds value in North American headquartered medium-sized businesses that are market leaders and possess meaningful growth potential.  For more information on ONCAP, visit its website at www.oncap.com.

Onex is one of the oldest and most successful private equity firms.  Through its Onex Partners and ONCAP private equity funds, Onex acquires and builds high-quality businesses in partnership with talented management teams.  At Onex Credit, Onex manages and invests in leveraged loans, collateralized loan obligations and other credit securities. Onex has more than $33 billion of assets under management, including $6.8 billion of Onex proprietary capital, in private equity and credit securities. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and the team are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms.  Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX.  For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com.

About Walter Surface Technologies

Walter Surface Technologies provides innovative solutions for the global metal working industry.  From high performance abrasives, power tools and tooling to industrial parts washing systems, cleaners, degreasers and lubricants Walter focuses on helping its customers work better.  Founded in 1952, the Company is established in 7 countries throughout North America, South America and Europe.  International headquarters is in Montreal and U.S. headquarters is located in Windsor, Connecticut.  Key certification and awards include ISO 9001: 2008, Wall Street Journal Award; Deutscher Material Preiz; American Eagle Award; CleanTech Cleaning Technology Award.  For more information, please visit www.walter.com.

About Walter Group

For more than 60 years, the Walter Group of Companies has been guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit that has been passed down from one generation to the next. Leveraging its unique position, the Group has evolved into a flourishing ecosystem of companies driven by entrepreneurship and innovation.  Over the years, the Walter Group has been investing and supporting growth through Walter Financial, a private investment firm targeting both private and public markets, with permanent capital base and long-term investment horizon.  Among its strategies, Walter Financial has allocated over C$240 million to its two dedicated internal private equity firms, Walter Capital Partners and newly created Walter Global Asset Management.  For more information, please visit www.waltergroup.ca.

For further information:

Onex

Emilie Blouin

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: +1.416.362.7711

 Walter Surface Technologies

Stephanie Boucher

Marketing Communications Manager

E: SBoucher@walter.com  

 Walter Group

Carl Vallée

HATLEY Strategy Advisors

Tel: +1.514.316.7089

 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Sep
 
Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
62
16 Sep
OMXC25
Putin kan lukke samtlige banker i Europa blot ved at sende nogle penge igennem dem, og bagefter lækk..
29
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
25
18 Sep
BIOPOR
BioPorto - InvestorDagen 18.september 2018 Jeg deltog til præsentationen af BioPorto ved CFO Ole ..
24
18 Sep
PNDORA
.....lyder ikke for klogt. Nu har vi været under pres fra shortere i lang tid i Pandora som fik bank..
20
15 Sep
DANSKE
...og jeg kan supplere, man skal ikke tro på mennesker der er maniske eller totalt besatte af en giv..
16
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
15
20 Sep
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
15
16 Sep
BAVA
Bava var sat op til en næsten perfekt IHS, der ville sende den op i ca. 225.   Men så kommer der lig..
14
15 Sep
BAVA
Hvilken af de to links forklarer, at Bavarian faldt 6%? Er det fordi de fik et nyt patent, eller er ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
InsurTech transactions reach new peak in Q2; 5-year Life & Health InsurTech investment exceeds $5 billion
2
Yixue Squirrel AI Learning at KDD 2018: Sharing their Developments in AI Adaptive Learning Technology for the Education Industry
3
Providence Resources P.l.c. - 2018 Half Year Results
4
Sandell Asset Management Europe Limited : Form 8.3 - CYBG Plc
5
Global Infusion Pump Market to Witness a CAGR of 6.6% during 2018-2024

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20 Sep
Medtronic to Acquire Mazor Robotics
20 Sep
Rosen Law Firm Reminds Impinj, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – PI
20 Sep
ONCAP Acquires Walter Surface Technologies
20 Sep
ZN NOTICE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – ZN
20 Sep
PDD LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Pinduoduo Inc.; Important Deadline – PDD
20 Sep
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NXEO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages NXEO Investors to Contact the Firm
20 Sep
Twin Disc, Incorporated Announces Pricing of Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stock
20 Sep
RMTI DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Rockwell Medical, Inc. Investors of September 25 Deadline in Class Action - RMTI
20 Sep
The Advertising ID Consortium Spearheads Effort to Provide Marketers with a Transparent Measurement Standard

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 September 2018 00:19:15
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-09-21 01:19:15 - 2018-09-21 00:19:15 - 1000 - Website: OKAY