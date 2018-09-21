Pfenex to Present at the 2018 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE American: PFNX) announced today that it will be presenting at the 2018 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference in New York.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Eef Schimmelpennink, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 12:15 PM ET (9:15 AM PT).

Interested parties can access the live audio webcast and archive for this presentation from the Investors Section of Pfenex's website at www.pfenex.com .

Pfenex investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about the Company through a variety of means, including our website (https://www.pfenex.com/), our investor relations website (https://pfenex.investorroom.com/), press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, corporate Twitter account (https://twitter.com/pfenex), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Pfenex-Inc-105908276167776/timeline/), and LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/pfenex-inc) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. We encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations as such information could be deemed to be material information. Please note that this list may be updated from time to time.

About Pfenex Inc.

We are a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company focused on leveraging our Pfēnex Expression Technology® to improve protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Using the patented Pfēnex Expression Technology platform, we have created an advanced pipeline of therapeutic equivalents, vaccines, biologics and biosimilars. Our lead product candidates are PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo® (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis, and our novel anthrax vaccine candidates, Px563L and RPA563, funded through an advanced development contract with the U.S. government. In addition, we are developing hematology/oncology products, including PF743, a recombinant crisantaspase, and PF745, a recombinant crisantaspase with half-life extension technology, in collaboration with Jazz Pharmaceuticals. Furthermore, our pipeline includes biosimilar candidates to Lucentis® and Neulasta®.

Company Contact:

Susan A. Knudson

Chief Financial Officer

(858) 352-4324

sknudson@pfenex.com