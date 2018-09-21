21/09/2018 01:00:00

Plexus Celebrates the Opening of the Enhanced Penang Design Center

PENANG, Malaysia, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS), announced the expansion of its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia.  Plexus has increased capacity and efficiency of the Penang Design Center by moving from its former location in the Penang-Riverside facility to the Penang-Islandview facility, allowing for a potential increase of technical talent to greater than 50%.  

Randy Hrnicek, Vice President of Global Engineering Operations, commented, “Plexus has built a strong reputation for providing exceptional new product development expertise for customers participating in markets with demanding regulatory requirements.  With over 600 highly skilled development engineers globally, we partner with our customers to get their products to market quickly, often engaging from the initial stages of ideation all the way through manufacturing and servicing of the end product.  Demand for Plexus’ industry-leading solutions continues to grow globally, including in the APAC region. Our new Design Center in Penang is not only an investment in Plexus’ future in this region but also in our customers’.”

YJ Lim, Regional President – APAC, commented, “Plexus is a global company that offers many exciting opportunities for employees to engage with teams across the world.  As a significant employer in Malaysia, we are pleased to provide local talent the continued career opportunities that result in a highly technical skill set and knowledge base. We have an innovative culture built around collaboration and offer employees the opportunity to work on products that make a positive impact in their community.”

Along with the expanded Penang Design Center, Plexus has an additional seven Design Centers strategically located across the globe, providing customers with access to the best talent that can support all stages of a product’s lifecycle. 

To commemorate the expansion, a formal unveiling with a plaque signing ceremony was held at the new Penang Design Center on September 18, 2018. Local government officials, community leaders, area university representatives and Plexus leadership team members participated in the events. 

Investor and Media Contact

Heather Beresford

+1.920.751.3612

Heather.beresford@plexus.com

About Plexus Corp. – The Product Realization Company

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world.  We are a team of over 16,000, providing global Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Services.  Plexus is an industry leader that specializes in serving customers with complex products used in demanding regulatory environments.  With a culture built around innovation and customer service, Plexus’ teams create customized end-to-end solutions to assure the realization of the most intricate products.  For more information about Plexus, visit our website, plexus.com.

Plexus_RGB_BlackTag.png

