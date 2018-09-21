Portfolio Update

THE COMPANY'S PORTFOLIO WIL REMAIN FULLY INVESTED ACCORDING TO ITS INVESTMENT POLICY UNTIL THE ABOVE PROPOSALS HAVE BEEN APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS AT THE RELEVANT GENERAL MEETING (EXPECTED TO BE HELD IN NOVEMBER 2018).

ANNOUNCED ON 17 AUGUST THAT IT INTENDS TO PUT FORWARD PROPOSALS TO PUT THE COMPANY INTO VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION. SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE GIVEN THE OPTION OF ELECTING TO RECEIVE CASH AT NET ASSET VALUE LESS COSTS AND/OR ROLLING THEIR INVESTMENT INTO NEW C SHARES TO BE ISSUED BY BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC. A COPY OF THE ANNOUCEMENT CAN BE FOUND AT www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/shareholder-letters/blackrock-emerging-europe-plc-en-gb-shareholder-letters.pdf.