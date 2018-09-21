21/09/2018 13:21:00

Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus

London, September 21

Shell International Finance B.V. and Royal Dutch Shell plc

21 September 2018

The following documents (the “Documents”) are available for viewing:

Prospectus Supplement dated 19 September 2018

Shell International Finance B.V. unaudited interim financial statements for the six month period ended 30 June 2018

The Documents must be read in conjunction with the Information Memorandum dated 3 August 2018 relating to the Programme. The Information Memorandum constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Article 5.4 of Directive 2003/71/EC as amended.  Full information on Shell International Finance B.V. and Royal Dutch Shell plc is only available on the basis of the Information Memorandum.

The Documents are available for viewing at the ‘Financial Publications’ section of Shell’s website.  To view the Documents, please paste the following URLs into the address bar of your browser.

Shell International Finance B.V. unaudited interim financial statements for the six month period ended 30 June 2018

https://www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/debt-information/shell-international-finance-bv-reports/_jcr_content/par/textimage.stream/1534938119438/dd9b8b5417fac21554c3dfd44ca389ae79b74116eb67b80b020eb523c9d7393f/sifbv-2018-06-signed-interim-accounts.pdf  

Prospectus Supplement dated 19 September 2018

https://www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/euro-medium-term-note-programme.html

Other content available on Shell’s website and the content of any other website accessible from hyperlinks on Shell’s website is not incorporated into, and does not forms part of, this announcement.

The Documents have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

Enquiries:

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 (0)70 377 3996

DISCLAIMER – INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Information Memorandum may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Information Memorandum) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Information Memorandum is not addressed.  Prior to relying on the information contained in the Information Memorandum, you must ascertain from the Information Memorandum whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

This publication does not constitute an offering of the securities described in the Information Memorandum for sale in the United States.  This is not for distribution in the United States.  The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States and are subject to U.S. tax law requirements.  Subject to certain exceptions, the securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act.  There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

