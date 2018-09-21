21/09/2018 11:47:49

Purchase of own shares of Rokiskio Suris AB

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-09-21 12:47 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

From September 24, 2018, a purchase of own shares procedure for Rokiskio Suris AB ORS (ISIN code LT0000100372) is launched.

The closing date for execution of the procedure is October 05, 2018.

The price per share is EUR 2.62. 

The maximum number of shares to buy is 3 586 797. 

The minimum number of shares to buy is 1.

Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system).

Orderbook: RSU1LOS3.

   

Nasdaq Baltic

Transaction Services

+370 5 253 14 54

www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com

 

