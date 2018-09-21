21/09/2018 10:10:00

Results of AGM voting / Total voting rights

ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Results of AGM voting / Total voting rights

London, September 21

In respect of the voting at the company’s AGM held on 20 September 2018 the directors are pleased to report that all resolutions were passed unanimously on a show of hands.

The valid proxies recorded in respect of voting at the meeting were as follows:

ResolutionIn FavourAgainstWithheld
1To receive the report and accounts59,188,2514,8119,250
2To approve the directors’ remuneration policy report59,175,88518,2118,216
3To approve the directors’ remuneration report59,025,88517,711158,716
4To reappoint John F. Kearney as a director59,162,47639,586250
5To reappoint Bill Hooley as a director59,162,47639,586250
6To reappoint David Lean as a director59,007,240189,5865,486
7To reappoint Howard Miller as a director59,007,140189,0866,086
8To reappoint Danesh Varma as a director58,759,24039,0861,350
9To reappoint Mazars LLP as auditors59,161,8764,81111,900
10To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor59,183,0154,81114,486
11To authorise the directors to issue new share capital59,181,01521,047250
12To dis-apply pre-emption rights in respect of certain issues of shares59,010,269185,9576,086

Notes

  1. Votes were received in respect of 59,202,312 shares representing 33.3% of the issued share capital.

  2. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the chairman have been included in the “For” total.

  3. The full text of the resolutions is shown in the notice of the AGM which is available in the annual report and on the website.

Total voting rights

The issued ordinary share capital of the company is 177,608,051 shares with voting rights; there are no shares in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations which will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the company, or any change to that interest, under the FSA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

