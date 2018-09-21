Results of AGM voting / Total voting rights

ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Results of AGM voting / Total voting rights

In respect of the voting at the company’s AGM held on 20 September 2018 the directors are pleased to report that all resolutions were passed unanimously on a show of hands. The valid proxies recorded in respect of voting at the meeting were as follows:

Resolution In Favour Against Withheld 1 To receive the report and accounts 59,188,251 4,811 9,250 2 To approve the directors’ remuneration policy report 59,175,885 18,211 8,216 3 To approve the directors’ remuneration report 59,025,885 17,711 158,716 4 To reappoint John F. Kearney as a director 59,162,476 39,586 250 5 To reappoint Bill Hooley as a director 59,162,476 39,586 250 6 To reappoint David Lean as a director 59,007,240 189,586 5,486 7 To reappoint Howard Miller as a director 59,007,140 189,086 6,086 8 To reappoint Danesh Varma as a director 58,759,240 39,086 1,350 9 To reappoint Mazars LLP as auditors 59,161,876 4,811 11,900 10 To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor 59,183,015 4,811 14,486 11 To authorise the directors to issue new share capital 59,181,015 21,047 250 12 To dis-apply pre-emption rights in respect of certain issues of shares 59,010,269 185,957 6,086

Notes

Votes were received in respect of 59,202,312 shares representing 33.3% of the issued share capital. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the chairman have been included in the “For” total. The full text of the resolutions is shown in the notice of the AGM which is available in the annual report and on the website.

Total voting rights

The issued ordinary share capital of the company is 177,608,051 shares with voting rights; there are no shares in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations which will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the company, or any change to that interest, under the FSA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.