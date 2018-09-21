SATO Corporation - Managers' Transactions

SATO Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 21st Sep 2018 at 2:05 pm

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Balder Finska Otas AB

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer

Name: Erik Selin

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member of the Board

Issuer: SATO Corporation

LEI: 7437009ELUGUOA45V564

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437009ELUGUOA45V564_20180921103601_2

Transaction date: 2018-09-20

Venue: Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009011688

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction Details

Volume: 330 000 Unit price: 26,25000 EUR

Aggregated transactions

Volume: 330 000 Volume weighted average price: 26,25000 EUR

For additional information, please contact:

SATO Oyj

Katri Innanen, Vice President, General Counsel

p. +358 201 34 4014 and +358 400 678 898

SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers.

SATO aims to offer a comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience.

At year-end 2017 SATO owned around 25,800 apartments in Finland's largest growth centres and in St Petersburg.

We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value.

We operate profitably and with a long-term view.

We increase the value of our housing assets through investments, divestments and repairs.

The SATO Group's net sales in 2017 were €280 million, operating profit €231 million and profit before taxes €185 million.

The value of SATO's investment assets is roughly EUR 3.6 billion.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SATO Oyj via Globenewswire