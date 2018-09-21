21/09/2018 16:30:07

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Mazor Robotics, Inc. to Medtronic plc is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased

Mazor Robotics, Inc. (“Mazor Robotics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MZOR) stock prior to September 20, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Mazor Robotics to Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT). Under the terms of the transaction, Mazor Robotics shareholders will receive $58.50 per American Depositary Share, or $29.25 per ordinary share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to

https://www.zlk.com/mna/mazor-robotics-inc

 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Mazor Robotics merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Mazor Robotics breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Medtronic plc is underpaying for Mazor Robotics shares, thus unlawfully harming Mazor Robotics shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Mazor Robotics, Inc. to Medtronic plc is Fair to Shareholders
