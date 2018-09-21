21/09/2018 23:14:31

SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Papa John’s International, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – PZZA

Related content
20 Sep - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
20 Sep - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC N..
19 Sep - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Clas..

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Papa John’s International, Inc. (“Papa John’s” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PZZA) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in United States District Court, Southern District of New York, and index under 18-cv-07927, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired Papa John’s securities between February 25, 2014, through July 19, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against Papa John’s and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Papa John’s securities between February 25, 2014, and July 19, 2018, both dates inclusive, you have until October 29, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here to join this class action]

Papa John’s operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally.  Papa John’s is among the largest carryout and pizza delivery restaurant chains in the United States.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that:  (i) Papa John’s executives, including Defendant John H. Schnatter (“Schnatter”), had engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and other inappropriate workplace conduct at the Company; (ii) Papa John’s Code of Ethics and Business Conduct was inadequate to prevent the foregoing misconduct; (iii) the foregoing conduct would foreseeably have a negative impact on Papa John’s business and operations, and expose Papa John’s to reputational harm, heightened regulatory scrutiny, and legal liability; and (iv) as a result, Papa John’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 10, 2018, post-market, and July 11, 2018, media outlets reported that Papa John’s founder, Defendant Schnatter, had used a racial slur during a conference call in May 2018. 

On this news, Papa John’s stock price fell $2.46 per share, or 4.84%, to close at $48.33 per share on July 11, 2018. 

Later that day, Papa John’s announced Schnatter’s resignation as chairman of Papa John’s board. 

Then, on July 19, 2018, Forbes published an article entitled “The Inside Story of Papa John’s Toxic Culture.”  Citing “interviews with 37 current and former Papa John’s employees—including numerous executives and board members,” the Forbes article reported that “Schnatter’s alleged behavior ranges from spying on his workers to sexually inappropriate conduct, which has resulted in at least two confidential settlements.”  The Forbes article further reported that “[t]o protect himself, Schnatter . . . installed loyalists in the firm’s top ranks, who enabled its ‘bro’ culture.”

On this news, Papa John’s stock price fell $2.60 per share, or 4.85%, to close at $51.00 per share on July 19, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 9980

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21 Sep PZZA
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Papa John’s International, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – PZZA
20 Sep PM
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AMPE, NVRO, LCI, CBS, PZZA, SKX, CRON, PM and QRTEA
20 Sep PZZA
SHAREHOLDER ALERT- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – October 29, 2018
19 Sep PZZA
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against CV Sciences, Papa John’s, and Qurate and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
18 Sep PM
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: AMPE NVRO PZZA LOGM NLSN ZN GDS SKX PM QRTEA CRON: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
17 Sep PM
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for QRTEA PZZA PM CRON SKX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
17 Sep PZZA
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AMPE, NVRO, PZZA and LOGM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16 Sep PM
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AMPE, NVRO, PZZA, PM, and QRTEA
15 Sep PZZA
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Papa John’s International, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – PZZA
14 Sep PM
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: AMPE NVRO LCI CBS PZZA FIZZ CRON PM QRTEA OPK: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Melinta Therapeutics Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Vabomere™ (meropenem and vaborbactam)
2
The observation status for Skånska Energi AB is updated (344/18)
3
Carlyle Announces Pricing the Tender Offer for up to $250 Million 3.875% Senior Notes due 2023
4
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Completes Multi-Year Agreement for 100% Renewable Energy Contract for UK Operations
5
The arbitration proceedings between Valmet and Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. have ended

Related stock quotes

Papa John's Internationa.. 46.71 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:46
2Q 2018 - Annual Growth of 1.1 Billion LTE Connections Worldwide
00:09
GCC Notice Regarding Large Stock Trading Volumes Today
00:04
Credo Mixed-Signal DSPs showcased in 100G & 400G Optical Modules at ECOC
00:01
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:00
LOGM ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds LogMeIn, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First Filed Case – LOGM
21 Sep
Applied Optoelectronics Links 400G to 100G at ECOC 2018
21 Sep
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of K2M Group, WSI Industries, and Engility Holdings on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
21 Sep
Qutoutiao Inc. Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in Initial Public Offering
21 Sep
CDTi Announces Effective Date of Reverse Stock Split

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
22 September 2018 01:03:28
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-09-22 02:03:28 - 2018-09-22 01:03:28 - 1000 - Website: OKAY