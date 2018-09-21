21/09/2018 22:53:05

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ZN

Related content
20:17 - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
20 Sep - 
ZN NOTICE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Zion Oil & Gas,..
20 Sep - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ZN RMTI TTPH ABBV HMNY GDS PVG OPK U..

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (“Zion” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:  ZN) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired Zion securities between March 12, 2018 through July 10, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Zion securities between March 12, 2018, and July 10, 2018, both dates inclusive, you have until October 8, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here to join this class action]

Zion operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. Zion currently holds one active petroleum exploration license in Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License, comprising approximately 99,000 acres.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Zion was either already or was likely to soon become the subject of an SEC investigation; and (ii) as a result, Zion’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 11, 2018, Zion disclosed that the Company had received a subpoena to produce documents from the Fort Worth office of the SEC, informing Zion of the existence of a non-public, fact-finding inquiry into the Company.  Zion advised investors that its “response to the subpoena will necessarily entail significant costs and management’s attention”. 

On this news, the price of Zion common stock fell $0.44, or 11%, to close at $3.56 on July 12, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 9980

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:53 ZN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ZN
20:17 HMNY
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ZN, RMTI, TTPH, HMNY, PM and QRTEA
20 Sep ZN
ZN NOTICE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – ZN
20 Sep HMNY
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ZN RMTI TTPH ABBV HMNY GDS PVG OPK USAT TRCO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
20 Sep ZN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (ZN) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – October 8, 2018
19 Sep ZN
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Rockwell, GDS Holdings, and Zion and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
18 Sep PM
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: AMPE NVRO PZZA LOGM NLSN ZN GDS SKX PM QRTEA CRON: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
17 Sep ZN
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NLSN, ZN and GDS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16 Sep HMNY
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ZN, RMTI, TTPH, HMNY and GDS
15 Sep ZN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ZN

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Plexus Celebrates the Opening of the Enhanced Penang Design Center
2
Melinta Therapeutics Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Vabomere™ (meropenem and vaborbactam)
3
The observation status for Skånska Energi AB is updated (344/18)
4
Rosen Law Firm Reminds Impinj, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – PI
5
Carlyle Announces Pricing the Tender Offer for up to $250 Million 3.875% Senior Notes due 2023

Related stock quotes

Zion Oil & Gas Inc 1.020 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

23:14
CDTi Announces Effective Date of Reverse Stock Split
23:14
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Papa John’s International, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – PZZA
23:04
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Fanhua, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – FANH
23:02
Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Expanded Securities Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Nielsen Holdings plc and Certain Executives
23:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in CV Sciences, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline– CVSI
23:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Lannett Company, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – LCI
22:59
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in CBS Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CBS; CBS.A
22:57
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – AMPE
22:54
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Pinduoduo Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – PDD

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 September 2018 23:40:57
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-09-22 00:40:57 - 2018-09-21 23:40:57 - 1000 - Website: OKAY