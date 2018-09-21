Smithfield Foods Supports Hurricane Florence Disaster-Relief Efforts in North Carolina

SMITHFIELD, Va., Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following historic flooding and devastation in North Carolina in the wake of Hurricane Florence, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is donating 480,000 servings of protein through its Helping Hungry Homes® initiative to two local food banks and has committed $100,000 to the American Red Cross to support ongoing disaster-relief and recovery efforts in the state.

The company has mobilized their signature hunger-relief initiative, Helping Hungry Homes ® , to donate 120,000 pounds of protein, equivalent to 480,000 servings, to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina and Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina , which serve the communities impacted by the storm.

Smithfield’s contribution to the American Red Cross will support the disaster-relief agency’s efforts to provide food, shelter, and relief supplies to the hundreds of thousands of individuals across the state who have been impacted by the storm and are in need of immediate aid.

“The Red Cross is working hard to deliver help and hope where it is most needed, including working with partners to move volunteers and supplies,” said Barry Porter, regional CEO of the Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina. “We couldn’t do our work without gracious donors like Smithfield Foods who truly support our community.”

Smithfield will continue to work with response organizations to assess and support both the region’s immediate and ongoing recovery needs. In the state of North Carolina, the company has more than 10,000 employees across seven facilities and 200 company-owned farms.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by Hurricane Florence, including many members of our Smithfield Family in North Carolina. We are immensely grateful for their safety and well-being in the wake of this historic storm, as well as for the tireless efforts of all the first responders,” said Keira Lombardo, senior vice president of corporate affairs for Smithfield Foods. “Recovering from devastation of this magnitude requires an ongoing collective effort, and we’re proud to provide resources to our neighbors in need in the communities we call home.”

