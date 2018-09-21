Termination of membership at Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: Loiste Energia Oy

Loiste Energia Oy have decided to cease their membership at Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. The last day of trading was Thursday, September 20th 2018. The trading id for Loiste Energia Oy is LEN.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Camilla Lennartsson on telephone number + 46 8 405 6745.

Nasdaq