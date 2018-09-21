20/09/2018 23:05:52

The Advertising ID Consortium Spearheads Effort to Provide Marketers with a Transparent Measurement Standard

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Advertising ID Consortium announced it will collaborate with other marketing technology leaders to provide the digital advertising exposure data needed for marketers to analyze interactions with their brand, in the measurement and analytics environments of their choice. Access to exposure data is critical to the marketing ecosystem, as it powers everything from simple campaign measurement to the mapping of the omnichannel customer journey. This capability will be powered by some of the most well-known champions of the open internet, including Criteo, OpenX, PubMatic, Thunder, IgnitionOne, and AdRoll Group. As a result, consumers can expect to have a more meaningful and seamless experience throughout the digital ecosystem with more relevant, personalized messaging from the brands that they value and prefer.  

Today’s consumers spend time in an ever-growing number of digital channels, making it difficult for marketers to understand who has been exposed to their advertising, how many times, and where. Recent policy changes from some providers of ad serving technology will further complicate brands efforts to understand consumers’ omnichannel journey and provide more relevant, customized experiences for their customers. This creates the need for an open, transparent standard that anyone can leverage to provide or access advertising exposure data. The platforms participating in this initiative represent a majority of the ad volume on the open internet and have committed to sharing data on digital ad exposure with the entire ecosystem in a standardized format.

The Advertising ID Consortium and its partners will provide multiple options that enable marketers to maintain the ability to leverage advertising exposure data in the measurement and analytics platforms of their choice:

  • Exposure data tied to device based identifiers can be accessed through a standard, privacy-conscious ID for use in device-based measurement and analytics

  • Exposure data tied to people-based identifiers can be accessed through a standard, privacy-conscious ID for use in people-based measurement and analytics

  • Alternatively, people-based ad serving technology can be employed that will make advertising exposure data directly available to marketers from their ad server   

“Serving today’s always-on, multi-device consumer necessitates unprecedented collaboration between companies across the digital ecosystem,” said Len Ostroff, Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships & Alliances, Criteo. “As a leader and pioneer in commerce marketing, accurate and transparent measurement has always been at the core of driving performance for our clients. The shared vision and strategic expertise of these platforms will promote technical innovation that enhances advertising measurement and supports a common goal of promoting a vibrant open internet.”

“In today’s complex digital ecosystem, the ability to accurately, transparently map the customer journey across an increasing number of digital touchpoints is critical to advertisers, which is why the Advertising ID Consortium represents a welcome and productive move by some of the industry’s leading marketing technology providers,” said Christopher Hansen, CPO at IgnitionOne.

"Brand marketers are taking a closer look at their digital advertising supply chain and are proactively choosing to only work with partners that prioritize quality and can solve real needs," said Jason Fairchild, co-founder, OpenX. "This new measurement solution will help quantify the value of open web inventory, and when evaluating who to work with, advertisers should look to partners that can offer this holistic view of measurement.”

“The convergence of brand spend flowing to programmatic and growing consumer privacy demands has made an open measurement standard critical for advertisers and publishers alike,” said Anand Das, co-founder and chief technology officer, PubMatic. “We are excited to be partnering with colleagues on both sides of the ecosystem on this initiative to empower marketers to fully measure impact and ROI and diversify their programmatic buys.”

“Publishers can simultaneously protect user privacy and provide transparency to advertisers by sharing ad exposure data tied to a privacy-conscious ID,” said Victor Wong, CEO of Thunder. “You don’t have to sacrifice accountability in order to protect consumer privacy.”

To learn more about how you can leverage the standardized exposure logs, please visit https://github.com/Advertising-ID-Consortium/Exposure-Log-Specification and/or visit https://www.adidentity.org/contactus/.

About the Advertising ID Consortium

The Advertising ID Consortium is an open and independent organization comprised of companies spanning the digital advertising industry that provides an open identity solution for the ecosystem. Founded in 2017, the Consortium enables buyers and sellers of programmatic advertising to leverage people-based marketing to create more relevant campaigns and improve user experience. For more information, visit us at adidentity.org.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Sep
 
Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
62
16 Sep
OMXC25
Putin kan lukke samtlige banker i Europa blot ved at sende nogle penge igennem dem, og bagefter lækk..
29
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
25
18 Sep
BIOPOR
BioPorto - InvestorDagen 18.september 2018 Jeg deltog til præsentationen af BioPorto ved CFO Ole ..
24
18 Sep
PNDORA
.....lyder ikke for klogt. Nu har vi været under pres fra shortere i lang tid i Pandora som fik bank..
20
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
16
15 Sep
DANSKE
...og jeg kan supplere, man skal ikke tro på mennesker der er maniske eller totalt besatte af en giv..
16
20 Sep
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
15
16 Sep
BAVA
Bava var sat op til en næsten perfekt IHS, der ville sende den op i ca. 225.   Men så kommer der lig..
14
15 Sep
BAVA
Hvilken af de to links forklarer, at Bavarian faldt 6%? Er det fordi de fik et nyt patent, eller er ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
InsurTech transactions reach new peak in Q2; 5-year Life & Health InsurTech investment exceeds $5 billion
2
Yixue Squirrel AI Learning at KDD 2018: Sharing their Developments in AI Adaptive Learning Technology for the Education Industry
3
Providence Resources P.l.c. - 2018 Half Year Results
4
Sandell Asset Management Europe Limited : Form 8.3 - CYBG Plc
5
Global Infusion Pump Market to Witness a CAGR of 6.6% during 2018-2024

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:04
Carlyle Announces Early Results of Tender Offer for up to $250 Million 3.875% Senior Notes due 2023
20 Sep
Medtronic to Acquire Mazor Robotics
20 Sep
Rosen Law Firm Reminds Impinj, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – PI
20 Sep
ONCAP Acquires Walter Surface Technologies
20 Sep
ZN NOTICE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – ZN
20 Sep
PDD LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Pinduoduo Inc.; Important Deadline – PDD
20 Sep
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NXEO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages NXEO Investors to Contact the Firm
20 Sep
Twin Disc, Incorporated Announces Pricing of Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stock
20 Sep
RMTI DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Rockwell Medical, Inc. Investors of September 25 Deadline in Class Action - RMTI

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 September 2018 00:23:09
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-09-21 01:23:09 - 2018-09-21 00:23:09 - 1000 - Website: OKAY