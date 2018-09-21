Valuable Year-End Specials Available Now at Audie Murphy Ranch Neighborhoods in Menifee

MENIFEE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amazing year-end specials are available for a limited time at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee, offering move-in dates by the holidays. The popular master-plan showcases gorgeous residential collections by the nation’s finest homebuilders, all featuring exquisite one- and two-story single-family homes enhanced by open living spaces, large great rooms, spacious master bedrooms, gourmet kitchens and more, including flex spaces and outdoor rooms in many neighborhood designs. The luxury of homeownership also extends to the dynamic lifestyle, where residents enjoy resort-style amenities, including pools and spas; enormous parks with playgrounds, sports fields and more; great shopping and dining opportunities; and well-rated schools that include the new on-site Taawila Elementary School. Act now to take advantage of these special year-end opportunities and get ready to celebrate the holidays in a new Audie Murphy Ranch home. To learn more, visit the community today to tour stunning models at individual neighborhoods or go to www.AudieMurphyRanch.com for immediate details.

“We’re thrilled to offer these incredible year-end specials at neighborhoods within Audie Murphy Ranch,” said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. “Don’t miss your chance to be in a beautiful new home for the holidays in Menifee’s most sought-after community. Visit us soon to take advantage!”

Audie Murphy Ranch features an extraordinary array of neighborhoods, priced from the high $300,000s to the high $400,000s.

Kingston

by Meritage Homes features contemporary home designs ranging from approximately 1,990 to 2,912 square feet with three to six bedrooms, up to three and one-half baths and two- to three-car garages. Comfortable living areas showcase large Great Rooms for social gatherings, stylish kitchens with islands, versatile flex spaces, upper-level lofts per plan, covered patios for outdoor meals, and two- to three-car garages.

Savannah by Brookfield Residential offers beautifully appointed homes spanning from approximately 2,718 to 3,492 square feet. Light-filled interiors reveal three to six bedrooms, including impressive master suites; two to four baths; gourmet kitchens with oversized islands; versatile bonus rooms; inviting outdoor rooms; and three-car garages. The convenience of Connected Home Technology is included in every home, providing control of lights, front door locks and thermostats right from smart phones and tablets.

Tribute by D.R. Horton offers smartly planned one- and two story detached designs, which include a unique multi-generational floorplan with a separate entrance for privacy. Spacious interiors span from approximately 2,474 to 3,172 square feet with four to five bedrooms, up to four baths, stylish kitchens with islands, spacious lofts or dens per plan, a convenient downstairs master bedroom, and two- to three-car garages.

Set behind dramatic gates isProvince by Brookfield Residential, a spectacular home collection with final homes selling now. The stunning floorplans range from approximately 2,949 to 3,488 square feet with expansive interiors that include three to six bedrooms, up to four one-half baths, open Great Rooms with volume ceilings, optional outdoor rooms for open-air enjoyment, and two-car garages with super storage.

Dakota

by Woodside Homes features four enchanting home designs ranging from approximately 2,164 to 2,849 square feet with three to five bedrooms, two and one-half to three and one-half baths, and up to three-bay tandem garages. A solar package is included with every home, while select floorplans can be customized with a game room, home management area and more.

The Ridge by Richmond American Homes presents an enticing collection of well-planned residential designs spanning from approximately 2,480 to 3,500 square feet. Homes feature three to six bedrooms, including a first-floor bedroom suite; two and one-half to four and one-half baths; a flex room or study; three-car garages; and outdoor spaces.

Willow Tree

by William Lyon Homes offers highly desirable single-family designs that extend across approximately 2,260 to 2,744 square feet of living space. Interiors are enhanced by three to four bedrooms, including a first-floor bedroom; two and one-half to three baths; an upstairs bonus room that’s perfect for family time; and two-car garages.

The master-planned community of Audie Murphy Ranch is set amidst 1,100 rolling acres of homes, parks and timeless beauty with convenience to local hotspots, including the Menifee Countryside Market. Framed by magnificent trees and century-old rock formations, the rugged silhouettes of the San Jacinto and San Bernardino mountains provide a majestic backdrop to this special destination. Developed by Brookfield Residential, the master-planned community provides a variety of new home neighborhoods for classic family living. Bordering an ecological preserve, Salt Creek is in the center of Audie Murphy Ranch, while miles of meandering trails and paseos link residents to community amenities.

An outstanding array of recreational opportunities at Ranch House, The Plunge, Spirit Park, Sports Park, and Silver Star Park are available exclusively to residents all year long. Onsite amenities include an expansive recreation center, multiple swimming pools, tot lots, sports fields, lighted tennis courts, basketball courts, walking trails, playgrounds and much more.

Set near I-15 and I-215, residents appreciate that attractions and business centers in San Diego, Orange County, Riverside and San Bernardino are within convenient reach.

School-aged residents enjoy a quality education within the Menifee Union School District, including Herk Bouris Elementary School, the newly opened Taawila Elementary, Menifee Valley Middle School and Paloma Valley High School.

To visit Audie Murphy Ranch, exit the I-15 at Railroad Canyon Rd and travel east. From the 215 Freeway, exit Newport Rd and travel west. Follow the signs to individual neighborhoods.

For more information, visit www.audiemurphyranch.com.

