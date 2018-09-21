Vet Online Supply Clear Runway for Revenue Growth

San Francisco, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Vet Online Supply, Inc. (OTC PINK:VTNL) (“Vet Online Supply” or the “Company”), an innovative holistic hemp and cannabis pet products corporation is pleased to announce the passing of the US Farm Bill regarding CBD and our development of 3 new pet products which will complement and diversify the Vet Online Supply family portfolio of CBD Pet Products.

The company target date of March 1, 2019 is when we will debut our new 100% natural Pet shampoo soap bar which is a natural sedative for nervous pups at bath time, and our Concentrated CBD odor eliminating room sprays and candles which contain an ingredient to eliminate odor but also contains fragrance to make the area smell good to mask the litter box, vet office, and kennels.

Daniel Rushford, Chairman and CEO, stated, “Our company is very much alive and moving forward strategically towards Big-Box Retailers and large online retailers for all of our existing brands that we manufacture. The US 2018 Farm Bill comes into effect on September 30, 2018 which fuels our revenues in various ways. For example, CBD oil is currently classified as a Schedule 1 substance at the Federal level. The 2018 US farm bill would remove it. In the past CBD oil has unfortunately been associated with THC even though it does not contain THC. Many large retailers in the US have CBD on their prohibited items lists. Although our company continues to educate large retailers on CBD oil benefits for Canines and Felines, we now anticipate wider distribution of CBD oil with large retailers once it is no longer classified as a Schedule 1 substance. In the meantime, we are actively placing our products in state dispensaries where Marijuana/CBD oil is legal. We are also actively contacting veterinarians across the US to offer our CBD products directly to them, and our quarter ending 9/30/2018 will show improvement with revenues and challenges we’ve had along the way. Our management team and new sales force are committed and driven to succeed.”

ABOUT VET ONLINE SUPPLY:

Vet Online Supply Inc., the company, manufactures its own brand of holistic pet products to promote health and well being.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements. While these statements are made to convey to the public the company's progress, business opportunities and growth prospects, readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements represent management's opinion. Whereas management believes such representations to be true and accurate based on information and data available to the company at this time, actual results may differ materially from those described. The Company's operations and business prospects are always subject to risk and uncertainties. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are and will be set forth in the company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

