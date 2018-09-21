VIDEO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Lands New Radar Tower During USS George Washington Refueling and Complex Overhaul

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE:HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division has completed approximately 25 percent of the refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) work aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) following the recent landing of its modernized radar tower.

USS George Washington is the sixth Nimitz-class ship to undergo this major life-cycle milestone and the first to have its new radar tower installed as one complete structure instead of two individual units.

“This is a significant engineering, planning and construction improvement,” said Chris Miner, Newport News’ vice president, in-service aircraft carrier programs. “This lift was the result of our digital shipbuilding efforts to harness the use of technology, including visual work instructions that allowed us to increase efficiency and productivity. We look forward to continuing to work with our Navy customers to improve our RCOH processes.”

A video and photos accompanying this release are available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/releases/george-washington-rcoh-radar-tower .

The RCOH began under a planning contract in August 2017 and includes the refueling of the ship’s reactors as well as extensive modernization to more than 2,300 compartments, 600 tanks and hundreds of systems. In addition to the radar tower structure, major upgrades will be made to the island house, flight deck, catapults, combat systems and the island.

The overhaul is expected to be completed in late 2021.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Integrated Missions Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 39,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

