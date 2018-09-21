Virbac: Availability_Half-yearly financial report_June 2018_Erratum

Public release - September 21, 2018

The sales breakdown table on page 3 of the half-year financial report published on September 17, 2018 included distribution errors by geographical area.

The corrected table and related comments corrections have been restated in the semi-annual financial report available on the company's website: corporate.virbac.com under the section Investors - Financial reports - 2018.

The company also amended the same corrections on the investors' presentation available on the site.

Virbac: NYSE Euronext - compartment B - ISIN code: FR0000031577/SYMBOL: VIRP

Corporate finance: +33 4 92 08 71 32 - finances@virbac.com - corporate.virbac.com

