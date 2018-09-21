21/09/2018 01:25:32

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB) a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $96 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. All shares are being offered by the Company.

In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of common stock from the Company at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The Company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “YMAB” on Friday, September 21, 2018. The offering is expected to close on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Merrill Lynch and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity is acting as lead manager for the offering and BTIG is acting as co-manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in the offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 20, 2018. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by phone at (631) 274-2806.

Additionally, when available, copies of these documents may be obtained for free by accessing the EDGAR database on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Y-mAbs

Y-mAbs is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company has a broad and advanced product pipeline, including two pivotal-stage product candidates, naxitamab and omburtamab, which target tumors that express GD2 and B7-H3, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are notlimited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. Words such as “expect” or “will” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and the risk factors and other matters discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, suite 3350

New York, NY 10169

USA

+1 646 885 8505

E-mail: info@ymabs.com

Y-mAbs Therapeutics A/S

Agern Allé 11

2970 Hoersholm

Denmark

+45 70 26 14 14

E-mail: info@ymabs.com 

