21/09/2018 10:29:00

Yicom Global Sdn. Bhd. Dividend Payment

Early Equity Plc - Yicom Global Sdn. Bhd. Dividend Payment

PR Newswire

London, September 21

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           21 September 2018

Early Equity PLC

(“Early Equity” or “the Company”)

Yicom Global Sdn. Bhd.

Early Equity Plc (NEX: EEQP), a proactive investment company focused on early-staged companies which generate recurring income streams, is pleased to announce that Yicom Global Sdn. Bhd. (“Yicom”), of which the Company has a 47% stake has released its audited accounts for period ending 31 January 2018.

Yicom is the sole importer and patent holder of a series of healthcare products from various countries and in particular China.  Yicom has a Sole Distributorship Agreement with Early Infinity Holdings Sdn. Bhd. a direct sales company holding licences to operate a multi-level marketing business in Malaysia.

The highlights of the results are as follows:

                        31 January 2018                       31 January 2017                       Increase

Turnover          RM 19,070,800 (£3,473,734)     RM 3,749,407 (£682,952)          + 508.6%

Net Profit          RM 4,798,384 (£874,022)          RM 904,645 (£164,780)              + 530.4%

Balance Sheet   RM 5,933,008 (£1,080,694)        RM 1,974,891 (£359,725)          + 300.4%

The Directors of Yicom have declared that RM378,000 of the profits are to be distributed to the shareholders as a dividend Early Equity receives the following dividend:

Dividend           RM 177,660 (£32,361)               RM 136,619 (£24,885)               + 30.0% *

* The directors of Yicom retained a higher percentage of the profit on this year’s accounts to facilitate the purchase of a new headquarter building and reinvestment into the business.

Exchange rate is based on RM 5.49 : £1.

Early Equity Chief Executive Edwin Chua Siew Lian said “We are delighted to report the remarkable achievement of Yicom posting a major increase in its turnover and profit for the year, enabling it to pay a dividend again this year.  Yicom has paid dividends since it began trading in February 2015.  We are continuing our work with Yicom to develop its sales and product range.“

The directors of Early Equity Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Greg Collier

Tel: +44 7830 182501

NEX CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott –Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst – Institutional Sales 

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

https://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Sep
 
Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
62
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
30
16 Sep
OMXC25
Putin kan lukke samtlige banker i Europa blot ved at sende nogle penge igennem dem, og bagefter lækk..
29
18 Sep
BIOPOR
BioPorto - InvestorDagen 18.september 2018 Jeg deltog til præsentationen af BioPorto ved CFO Ole ..
24
18 Sep
PNDORA
.....lyder ikke for klogt. Nu har vi været under pres fra shortere i lang tid i Pandora som fik bank..
20
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
19
15 Sep
DANSKE
...og jeg kan supplere, man skal ikke tro på mennesker der er maniske eller totalt besatte af en giv..
16
20 Sep
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
15
16 Sep
BAVA
Bava var sat op til en næsten perfekt IHS, der ville sende den op i ca. 225.   Men så kommer der lig..
14
20 Sep
PNDORA
Til jer der foelger Pandopra smider jeg lige et link til en god Forbesartikel der giver et godt indt..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Plexus Celebrates the Opening of the Enhanced Penang Design Center
2
Sandell Asset Management Europe Limited : Form 8.3 - CYBG Plc
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NXEO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages NXEO Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Rosen Law Firm Reminds Impinj, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – PI
5
Lantronix Reaches Patent Settlement with USR IoT in Europe

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:32
Virbac: Availability_Half-yearly financial report_June 2018_Erratum
10:29
Yicom Global Sdn. Bhd. Dividend Payment
10:21
Net Asset Value(s)
10:10
Results of AGM voting / Total voting rights
10:04
Net Asset Value(s)
09:38
Monthly Fact Sheet
09:33
Form 8.3 - Virgin Money Holdings UK PLC
09:31
FIT BIOTECH OY: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH CONVERTIBLE LOAN
09:30
World Finance magazine explores an economic revival in Ethiopia, the inevitable decline of the nuclear power industry and more in its latest issue

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 September 2018 11:00:49
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-09-21 12:00:49 - 2018-09-21 11:00:49 - 1000 - Website: OKAY