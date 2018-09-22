22/09/2018 00:04:38

Credo Mixed-Signal DSPs showcased in 100G & 400G Optical Modules at ECOC

ROME, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credo, a global innovation leader in high performance, low power connectivity solutions for 100G, 200G, and 400G port enabled networks, today announced that its mixed-signal DSP engines which are a key enabling technology for 100G and 400G single lane rate optical connectivity will be on display this week during the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) in Rome.  The Credo 100G CMX125100KP and 400G CMX450100P devices are incorporated in 100G DR/FR/LR and DR4/FR4 modules which will be demonstrated on the show floor in the exhibition hall at the ECOC event.

“These demonstrations showcase 100G per lambda transceiver modules running error free in support of the IEEE 802.3 draft specifications for DR and DR4/FR4 reaches,”  said Rajan Pai, Credo’s vice president of system engineering. “The 100G demo is compelling as it shows the continuity of meeting the IEEE 802.3 DR draft standard for 500 meter (500m) reach while supporting the efforts of the 100G Lambda MSA where two transceivers communicate over single mode fibers of length from 2m to at least 2Km using the 100G-FR specification and 2m to at least 10Km using the 100G-LR specification.”

    

WHERE:

  ECOC / Fiera Roma
   Exhibition Hall
   Viale Alexandre Gustave Eiffel 79 (East entrance)
   Via Portuense 1645-1647 (North entrance)
   00148, Roma
    

WHEN:

  September 24th – 26th, 2018
   9:30 am – 5:00 pm
    

WHAT:

  The “44th European Conference on Optical Communication” (ECOC 2018) will be held in Rome, Italy, on September 23-27, 2018. ECOC is the leading European conference in the field of optical communication, and one of the most prestigious and long-standing events in this field.
    

About Credo

Credo is a leading provider of high performance, mixed-signal semiconductor solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and high performance computing markets. Credo's advanced Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) technology delivers the bandwidth scalability and end-to-end signal integrity for next generation platforms requiring single-lane 25G, 50G, and 100G connectivity for 100G, 200G, 400G, and soon to come 800G networks.  The company makes its SerDes available in the form of Intellectual Property (IP) licensing on the most advanced processing nodes and with complementary product families focused on extending reach and multiplexing to higher data rates. For more information, please visit:  www.credosemi.com

Press Contact:

Jen Peckham

Jen.peckham@credosemi.com

 

