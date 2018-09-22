22/09/2018 01:00:00

GDS LOSS ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds GDS Holdings Limited Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – GDS

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) from November 2, 2016 through July 31, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important October 1, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for GDS Holdings investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the GDS Holdings class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1388.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) GDS Holdings overstated its utilization and occupancy rates; (2) GDS Holdings made acquisitions with related parties at inflated prices; (3) GDS Holdings used suspect capital and debt raisings despite large off-shore cash reserves; (4) GDS Holdings adopted unorthodox accounts receivable and payable practices; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about GDS Holdings’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 1, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1388.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

