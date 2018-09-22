22/09/2018 15:00:00

Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Emergency Light with Backup Battery

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics LLC, Industrial lighting expert, has released a brand-new explosion proof emergency light that features a backup battery for a reliable lighting solution in hazardous locations where working failsafe lighting is always a must. This emergency LED is equipped with two lamps producing a total of 5,500 lumens drawing just 50 watts.

The EXP-EMG-25W-2L Explosion Proof Emergency Light with back up emergency battery from Larson Electronics is a Class 1 Division 1 Class 2 Division I & 2 emergency light that provides users with a very reliable and effective safety light system. This fixture includes two 25-watt LED lamps, that produce a total of 5,500 lumens powered by basic external power. In the case of a power outage or interruption the units’ maintenance-free, sealed, high temperature Nickel-Cadmium battery backup will kick on automatically, powering the unit for over 90 minutes at 3,000 lumens, or until normal power is restored. A built-in charger recharges the battery once this happens.

The EXP-EMG-25W-2L features T-Style LED lamps that are built to last with no filaments or fragile housing. The tube that these LED lamps are mounted on is constructed of extruded copper-free aluminum that is coated with epoxy power for maximum durability, with an unbreakable polycarbonate lens that protects the internal LEDs. Because LEDs have no filament there is no lag time when switching them on and off. No warm up or cool down time before re-striking means instant, reliable illumination when you need it most.

This emergency light is universal voltage capable and can operate with voltages ranging from 120V to 240V@ 50/60HZ and is surface mounted.

“This emergency light is all around just a great compact unit for locations that need reliable failsafe lighting,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “It does everything automatically, even recharging the battery, so it’s virtually maintenance for operators.”

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

