Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Cab Light Upgrade Kit for Caterpillar D4E Bulldozers

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has released an LED cab light kit that directly replaces and upgrades existing lights on Caterpillar D4E bulldozers. This LED light kit consists of eight LED work lights – four flood lights for rear area lighting and four flood lights for front area lighting. This light package provides operators with 21,000 lumens of light and a powerful and versatile LED tractor lighting system upgrade.

The LLP-CAT-DZR-D4E-V1 LED upgrade light package operates on 9-32V DC input and comes with a total of eight LED lights - four LEDLB-10R-CPR LED flood lights and four IL-LED-27R LED flood lights.

The LEDLB-10R-CPR LED flood light from Larson Electronics is built for tough conditions and heavy-duty use.  This unit uses ten 5-watt high output Cree LEDs to generate a total of 3,700 lumens while drawing 4.16 amps on a 12-volt system. With a durable resistant die-cast aluminum housing that is powder coated for corrosion resistance, and a shatterproof polycarbonate lens, the LEDLB-10R-CPR is built to withstand extreme outdoor conditions and heavy-duty use. This LED flood light is IP67 rated and waterproof up to 1 meter, sealed against intrusion by dust and dirt.

The IL-LED-27R LED flood light offers high light output from a compact form factor. This unit produces a 2160 lumen light output with very low amp draw. These LED light bars are IP67 waterproof, sealed against intrusion by dust and dirt and very ruggedly constructed to withstand the most demanding environments, conditions and applications.

The LED lights in this bulldozer cab light upgrade kit all feature a trunnion mount. The LEDLB-10R-CPR features single stainless-steel stud protrudes from the bottom of the mount, enabling the operator to install the light using a simple through-hole mount, allowing the unit to be installed anywhere a 1/2" hole can be drilled. The IL-LED-27R is equipped with a stainless-steel mounting bracket.

“This bulldozer upgrade kit is an ideal replacement kit for traditional bulldozer lights that aren’t bright enough and waste too much energy,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “These CREE LED lights are excellent energy-efficient upgrades, and are designed for direct replacement, so upgrading existing lights is simple.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC 

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

