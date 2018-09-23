23/09/2018 14:00:00

Aaaah…Wellness Offers Weight Loss Solution via Zerona Fat Loss Laser

MESA, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Mesa, Arizona health and wellness clinic has announced a new service being made available to its patients. Aaaah…Wellness, a provider of natural healing and preventative care services, now offers treatment with the Zerona-Z6 Non-Invasive Fat Laser. According to clinic director Dr. Harvey Abrams, this technology makes it easier for many patients to lose unsightly areas of fat accumulation that have not responded to other weight loss efforts.

Dr. Abrams explains that even when some individuals eat right and exercise properly, some adipose (fat) cells continue to hold onto the fat stored within them. "Overweight people don't have more fat cells -- it's simply that their fat cells grow larger as they contain more and more fat," says Dr. Abrams. The inflated fat cells may reside in visible areas such as the waistline, hips, thighs, ankles, arms and buttocks, frustrating and embarrassing individuals who have otherwise managed to achieve a healthy size and weight.

According to the Zerona company website, Zerona-Z6 Non-Invasive Fat Laser treatment resolves this problem by opening the adipose cell membranes so fat can escape. The laser passes harmlessly through the skin and focuses on fat cells, creating tiny pores. As the fat leaves the adipose cells, the cells collapse and shrink. The fat then exits the body through normal waste elimination, aided by self-care steps such as increased water consumption, moderate exercise and/or compression garments.

Dr. Abrams states that this form of non-surgical body sculpting makes a natural complement to the other services offered at Aaaah…Wellness. "While we always recommend a balance of healthy nutrition, sensible dietary intake and exercise as the primary strategy for losing excess weight and fat, the Zerona technique can safely and effectively get rid of those stubborn pockets of fat that, for whatever reason, simply refuse to reduce," he says. He adds that the laser fat reduction method's non-invasive, drug-free nature is in line with the clinic's other services and overall philosophy of natural holistic care.

Some patients may see greater benefits than others from Zerona-Z6 Non-Invasive Fat Laser treatment, according to Dr. Abrams. Pregnant or nursing women, and individuals suffering from kidney or liver disease, should not receive the treatment. Dr. Abrams notes that Zerona is not intended as a method for losing large amounts of weight, saying, "If you need to lose significant weight, we can provide nutritional counseling and other techniques, using this method for any remaining pockets that won't go away."

Aaaah…Wellness offers chiropractic care, functional wellness, acupuncture, massage and nutritional counseling in Mesa, Arizona. Interested parties are invited to call (480) 396-4400.

 

 

