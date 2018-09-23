23/09/2018 22:43:19

Casino Group: Press release

23 September 2018

Press release of Casino Group

Casino has been contacted by Carrefour over the last few days with a view to a possible combination.

A meeting of Casino's board of directors was accordingly held today, September 23, 2018.

The board unanimously reiterated its entire confidence in Casino's strategy for value creation based on its unique market positioning.

Casino thus intends to take all necessary action to defend the group's corporate interest, and its structural integrity, a key factor for the success of its strategy.

The board of directors also acknowledged the barriers, in France and in Brazil, to a combination with Carrefour, especially in terms of competition and employment. The board unanimously decided to reject Carrefour's approach.

It also observed that Carrefour's approach occurs at a time when the market for Casino's securities has been subjected to coordinated downward speculative manipulations of an unprecedented scale over the course of the past several months.

CASINO GROUP

ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Régine GAGGIOLI - rgaggioli@groupe-casino.fr -  +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17

Or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17 - IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS:

Casino Group  - Direction of Communication

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

Or

+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7

+33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - Karine ALLOUIS - kallouis@image7.fr - Grégoire LUCAS - gregoire.lucas@image7.fr

Disclaimer

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. No representation or warranty, either express or implicit, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgement. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

***

2018 09 23 - Press release of Casino Group

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Groupe Casino via Globenewswire

Post comment

