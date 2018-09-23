23/09/2018 17:00:00

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for USAT and OPK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQGM: USAT)

Class Period: November 9, 2017 – September 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/usa-technologies-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: USA Technologies made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) USA Technologies’ treatment of contractual arrangements in its financial statements would result in an internal investigation and delay the filing of its annual report for fiscal year 2018; (2) consequently, USA Technologies’ internal controls over financial reporting were weak and deficient; (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about USA Technologies’ business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the USA Technologies class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK)

Class Period: September 26, 2013 - September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/opko-health-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: OPKO made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) OPKO and its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Frost, were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme with several other individuals and companies in their investments in several penny stocks; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny including from the SEC; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about OPKO’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the OPKO Health class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com 

250x148_zlk.jpg

