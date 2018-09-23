23/09/2018 21:15:00

Larson Electronics LLC Releases U.L Approved Explosion Proof Drop Light/Hand Lamp

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leader in industrial lighting, Larson Electronics LLC, released an explosion proof work light that includes a 20-meter explosion proof cord and an inline transformer that steps down 220V AC to 24V AC or DC. This hazardous location hand lamp is Class 1, Division 1 approved when equipped with a 100-watt bulb and Class 2 Division 1 approved when equipped with a 75-watt bulb, and ideal for hazardous area work where readily available portable lighting is required.

The EPL-220X24V-70MX30M drop light from Larson Electronics comes complete with an explosion proof cord and an inline transformer, allowing operators to utilize this lamp in low voltage operations. The inline transformer that steps down 220V AC to 24V AC or DC. The transformer plugs into standard wall outlets and is encased in a NEMA rated box for protection. Depending on the wattage, this incandescent hand lamp is suitable for use in areas where petrochemical vapors (100 watt) and various dusts (75 watt) are present.

“This incandescent drop light is great for industrial applications that need a portable source of low voltage illumination in areas where only high voltage is available,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The choice of lamp wattage allows operators to choose what works safely in their specific location.”

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

