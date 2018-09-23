23/09/2018 15:00:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TSLA PDD AMPE LCI CBS ORCL SBGI SKX PM QRTEA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Class Period: Purchasers of shares between August 7, 2018 and August 17, 2018 and/or who had open short positions or put options for Tesla as of August 7, 2018 or August 8, 2018

Get additional information about TSLA: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tesla-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

Class Period: Pursuant to the July 26, 2018 initial public offering and/or between July 26, 2018 and July 31, 2018

Get additional information about PDD: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/pinduoduo-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2018

Class Period: December 14, 2017 and August 7, 2018

Get additional information about AMPE: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ampio-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018

Class Period: February 7, 2018 and August 17, 2018

Get additional information about LCI: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/lannett-company-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018

Class Period: February 14, 2014 and July 27, 2018

Get additional information about CBS: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cbs-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Class Period: May 10, 2017 and March 19, 2018

Get additional information about ORCL: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/oracle-corporation-2?wire=3

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Class Period: February 22, 2017 and July 19, 2018

Get additional information about SBGI: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/sinclair-broadcast-group-inc?wire=3

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

Class Period: October 20, 2017 and July 19, 2018

Get additional information about SKX: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/skechers-u-s-a-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Philip Morris International, Inc. (NYSE: PM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

Class Period: February 8, 2018 and April 18, 2018

Get additional information about PM: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/philip-morris-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: QRTEA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

Class Period: August 5, 2015 and September 7, 2016

Get additional information about QRTEA: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/qurate-retail-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

250x148_wong.jpg

