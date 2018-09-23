23/09/2018 12:00:00

The Healing Light - Cold Laser Therapy Comes to Amazing Spine Care in Jacksonville, FL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amazing Spine Care in Jacksonville, Florida is pleased to announce they now offer Cold Laser Therapy Services as well as chiropractic care to relieve debilitating pain and speed up healing. Cold Laser Therapy effectively uses different outputs of low-level light to heal the tissues and eliminate the pain without surgery or other invasive procedures. Dr. Alan Khiger’s expert knowledge of this treatment can help his patients achieve a pain-free lifestyle.

When the powerful beam of light enters the body, the patient won’t feel any discomfort or heat from the device, but after the first treatment, injured cells begin to regenerate rapidly. Inflammation, swelling, and pain disappear, and the patient feels better quickly as their body rejuvenates.

The Cold Laser Therapy procedure only takes a few minutes, and there is no lengthy downtime for patient recovery like there is with surgery and no serious side effects. Patients can return to work immediately.

Cold Laser Therapy is very useful in the treatment of sprains, arthritis, tendonitis, neck pain, muscle spasms, back pain, painful knee joints, swelling, and inflammation. Cold Laser Therapy also works wonders for sufferers of carpal tunnel syndrome and to relieve the pain of fibromyalgia when traditional therapies don't work.

Dr. Alan Khiger, a chiropractor in Jacksonville, truly understands the nature of pain and how it affects the human body on multiple levels. Because of his deep understanding, Dr. Khiger knows how to eliminate pain and stop suffering using natural treatments that bring real relief, and not just mask the symptoms with pain medication.

“Many people have unrelenting pain and don’t know what healing path to pursue lasting results. Cold Laser Therapy offers help to those people desperately seeking relief,” says Dr. Alan Khiger of Amazing Spine Care.

Amazing Spine Care offers not only gentle chiropractic adjustments and helpful exercises, but also encourages and assists patients with making personalized nutritional choices that support their bodies and facilitate good health. The friendly and sympathetic health team at Amazing Spine Care helps patients make small lifestyle changes in such areas as sleeping and working that can have a significant impact on their health and well-being. Now with the addition of the highly effective Cold Laser Therapy, chiropractic care in Jacksonville just got even better!

Amazing Spine Care now has three locations that offer chiropractic care in the Jacksonville area. The newest clinic, located at 2917 Spring Glen Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207, celebrated their opening on 9/15/18. The other two clinics are located at 6320 St. Augustine Road #10, Jacksonville, Fl 32217 and 5233 Ricker Road #102, Jacksonville, FL 22210. For lasting pain relief and an improved quality of life, call Amazing Spine Care at 904-701-3916 to schedule an appointment. You will be glad you did!

