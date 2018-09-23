Youth INC and RBC Host Fourth Annual Community Event and Raise $1.7M for NYC Youth

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Youth INC and RBC Capital Markets (RBC) held their fourth annual RBC Race for the Kids , a day of athletic challenges and family fun, all to raise awareness and funds to fuel the work of seven organizations helping New York City youth.

Youth INC and Title Sponsor RBC engaged thousands of New Yorkers and dozens of companies that collectively raised $1.7 million to benefit NYC kids. Youth INC’s unique venture philanthropy model empowers 80 NYC youth-centered nonprofits—at no cost to them—impacting over 220,000 kids this year alone.

“RBC is a true partner in advancing our mission. Their support increases access to opportunity for NYC youth and helps our nonprofit partners serve more kids, more effectively,” said Youth INC Executive Director Rehana Farrell. “Teaching kids critical life skills enables them to thrive!”

“RBC Race for the Kids provides an opportunity for RBC’s dedicated and civic-minded employees to come together and support under-served youth in New York City alongside their fellow New Yorkers,” said John Thurlow, U.S. Chief Operating Officer, RBC Capital Markets. “Thank you to Youth INC, our employees and everyone involved in this significant day.”

“Title Sponsor RBC helped Youth INC start this event that has now expanded to dozens of top companies across the city and enabled us to advance our work and maximize our impact with hundreds of thousands of NYC kids,” added Youth INC Board Co-Chair John Waldron. “We look forward to seeing the race grow and engaging even more New Yorkers and companies in the years to come.”

RBC has a long legacy of supporting and working with charitable initiatives that benefit youth and communities at the grassroots level. RBC Race for the Kids in NYC is one of fifteen charitable races RBC hosts annually around the world. RBC’s charitable focus is in lockstep with Youth INC’s mission to improve the lives of youth by empowering nonprofit organizations that serve them.

Funds raised through RBC Race for the Kids will also benefit other youth-focused charities, including: Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, Literacy Inc., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Play Rugby USA, Ronald McDonald House NY, and TEAK Fellowship.

Other sponsors for the 2018 RBC Race for the Kids include: City National Bank, Brookfield Place, AlixPartners, PJT Partners, Nuveen, Two Sigma, Sightway Capital, Nasdaq, Delta, Advent International, Deloitte, DHG, TPG Capital, Athletic Brewing Company, Honest Tea, Noosa Yoghurt, and New York City Football Club.

About Youth INC Youth INC’s mission is to transform the lives of NYC youth by empowering the organizations that serve them. Youth INC’s network of 80 grassroots nonprofits collectively champion the lives of more than 220,000 young people across New York City. Youth INC provides our nonprofit partners with the coaching, capital and connections to achieve sustainable growth and maximize their impact. Our fundraising, governance and impact evaluation programs yield incredible results. Over the course of a partnership with Youth INC, our partners experience average growth in revenue of 173%, board size of 33%, and youth served of 157%. Using our pioneering Metrics Platform, our partners helped 80% of their young people surveyed to improve key Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) skills that scholars agree are the most predictive indicators of success in school, career and life. Since inception, our venture philanthropy model has raised over $85 million and empowered over 170 nonprofits, impacting the lives of 1 million NYC youth. To learn more visit: www.youthinc-usa.org

About RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets is a premier global investment bank providing expertise in banking, finance and capital markets to corporations, institutional investors, asset managers and governments around the world. We serve clients from 70 offices in 15 countries across North America, the UK, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Our more than 7,400 professionals deliver the experience and insights required to raise capital, access markets, mitigate risk and acquire or dispose of assets for clients worldwide. We are consistently ranked, by third-party sources, among the 10 largest and most significant investment banks globally.

RBC Capital Markets is part of a leading, diversified provider of financial services, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). Operating since 1869, RBC is one of the largest banks in the world and the fifth largest in North America, as measured by market capitalization. With a strong capital base and consistent financial performance, RBC is among a small group of highly rated global banks.

