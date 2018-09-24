$800,000 in Scholarships and Grants Awarded to Future Leaders of the Restaurant Industry

Washington, DC, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation has awarded $800,000 in scholarships and individual grants to students and educators pursuing post-secondary education and teacher training.

This year, one in four NRAEF scholarship recipients are first-generation college students, two out of five identify as ethnic minority students and over 70 percent are women. Recipients represent 41 U.S. states and territories, including Puerto Rico, Guam and the Northern Marianas Islands, and will attend one of over 100 colleges and universities across the country.

“When I was a little girl, I had decided I was going to be someone that spread joy,” said 2018 scholarship recipient Maria Cano Dominguez, a first-generation college student from Tacoma, Washington who works two jobs to help pay for her education. “This is my dream and this is my hope… I want to be a chef because it makes me happy.”

“We are incredibly proud to offer scholarships open to everyone pursuing an undergraduate degree in our industry,” said Rob Gifford, executive vice president of the NRAEF. “Thank you to the top foodservice brands and suppliers in the country for supporting our program – with your help we are able to offer more financial support every year, and look forward to further expanding our impact.”

The Foundation has provided scholarships for over 30 years, and is a member of the National Scholarship Providers Association (NSPA), the leading thought leader and best practices source for scholarship program management.

Visit www.ChooseRestaurants.org to learn more about the NRAEF, its programs and its impact.

