24/09/2018 21:01:00

AnaptysBio Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation, today announced that it intends to offer $200.0 million of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. In addition, AnaptysBio expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $30.0 million of its common stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares are being offered by AnaptysBio. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

AnaptysBio intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund research and development activities for its clinical development programs, including, but not limited to, its ongoing and planned clinical trials for etokimab and ANB019, including related manufacturing costs, and its ongoing preclinical, discovery and research programs, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and Jefferies are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The public offering will be made pursuant to a shelf registration statement, including a prospectus, on Form S-3 that was filed by AnaptysBio with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became automatically effective on February 5, 2018. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, or by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com, or by phone at (877) 821-7388.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to: the size and completion of, and the anticipated use of the net proceeds from, the proposed offering. Statements including words such as “plan,” “continue,” “expect,” or “ongoing” and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the company’s actual activities or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed offering; and those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact:

Monique Allaire

THRUST Investor Relations

617.895.9511

monique@thrustir.com

Chelcie Lister

THRUST Investor Relations

910.777.3049

chelcie@thrustir.com

