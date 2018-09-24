Anexinet’s Ned Bellavance to Speak at Sold Out Microsoft Ignite 2018 Event

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anexinet Corporation , a leading provider of digital business solutions, today announced that its Director of Cloud Solutions, Ned Bellavance, has been selected to discuss Azure Stack and ASDK deployment at Microsoft Ignite 2018. Complementing the speaking session, Bellavance will host a special live edition of the AnexiPod podcast titled, “Microsoft Azure Stack: State of the Union,” featuring the Azure Stack product team.

Microsoft Ignite 2018 takes place in Orlando, FL on September 24th -28th and provides fresh insights from technology leaders and practitioners shaping the future of cloud, data, business intelligence, teamwork, and productivity. As a Microsoft MVP with over 15 years of experience, Bellavance is considered an Azure Stack “expert,” making him the ideal authority to address the event’s attendees. Further, his years of hosting not one, but two podcasts make him the most entertaining man for the job.

Bellavance’s session: “Inception: Running Microsoft Azure Stack on Azure,” takes place September 24th and will walk attendees through the automation scripts for deploying ASDK on an Azure VM as well as discussing current important issues.

“Many technologists are comfortable managing and developing applications for Azure Stack, but have questions with regards to the various hardware deployments,” Bellavance said. “I’m honored to be selected by Microsoft to conduct this session to explain how to deploy the ASDK on an Azure VM using nested virtualization.”

As a counterpart to his Microsoft Ignite session, Bellavance will host a special live AnexiPod podcast episode on the Microsoft Azure Stack, featuring the Azure Stack product team. Together, they will discuss the current state of Azure Stack and explore its future direction. The conversation will be underscored by real-life use cases, deployment scenarios, and will detail how Azure Stack fits into the larger Microsoft roadmap.

Follow Anexinet on Twitter , LinkedIn, Facebook or via the Anexinet Insights Blog .

About Anexinet

Everyone deserves a great digital experience. Anexinet (www.anexinet.com) customers benefit from our holistic approach—from engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions, all informed by data-driven insights. Because truly great digital experiences rely on the smooth operation of all interconnected elements: beautiful front-end applications, modern distributed architecture, private/public cloud, Dev/Ops and Agile/SAFE processes, and data-driven insights. We call this the Complete Digital Experience. Some companies focus on application design. Others handle your infrastructure. And then there’s Anexinet.

For more information, contact:

Betsey Rogers

Public Relations

BridgeView Marketing

603-821-0809

betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com