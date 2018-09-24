24/09/2018 19:27:31

Bank7 Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering of Common Stock

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank7 Corp., the bank holding company for Bank7, today announced that it has completed its initial public offering of 3,400,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $19.00 per share, 2,900,000 shares of which were offered by Bank7 Corp. and 500,000 shares of which were offered by certain selling shareholders.  Bank7 Corp.’s common stock began trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on September 20, 2018, under the symbol “BSVN.”

The underwriters have a 30-day option, which commenced September 19, 2018, to purchase up to 510,000 additional shares of common stock from certain selling shareholders at the initial public offer price less underwriting discounts to cover over-allotments, if any.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company and Stephens Inc. acted as joint book-running managers and Sandler O’Neill + Partners, L.P. acted as co-manager.  Bank7 Corp. was represented by Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP.  The underwriters were represented by Bracewell LLP.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) declared the registration statement relating to these securities effective on September 19, 2018.  The offering was made only by means of a prospectus.  Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 787 Seventh Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019, or by calling 1-800-966-1559, or from Stephens Inc., 111 Center Street, Little Rock, Arkansas 72201, Attention: Syndicate, or by calling 1-800-643-9691. Copies of the registration statement relating to these securities and the final prospectus may also be obtained free of charge from the website of the SEC at https://www.sec.gov.

About Bank7 Corp.

Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, an Oklahoma chartered bank headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, which operates seven full-service branches in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan area, and Kansas.  Bank7 focuses on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed banking solutions.  As of June 30, 2018, Bank7 Corp. had total assets of $727.6 million, total loans of $589.3 million, total deposits of $641.8 million and total shareholders’ equity of $77.6 million.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.’s current views with respect to, among other things, the commencement and completion of the initial public offering of its common stock. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Bank7 Corp. cautions that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based largely on Bank7 Corp.’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond Bank7 Corp.’s control. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and Bank7 Corp. does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, new information, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:         

Brad Haines, Chairman           

brad@bank7.com                   

405-810-8600                          

Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO

ttravis@bank7.com

405-810-7292 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Sep
 
Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
62
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
35
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
31
18 Sep
BIOPOR
BioPorto - InvestorDagen 18.september 2018 Jeg deltog til præsentationen af BioPorto ved CFO Ole ..
24
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
23
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
22
18 Sep
PNDORA
.....lyder ikke for klogt. Nu har vi været under pres fra shortere i lang tid i Pandora som fik bank..
20
01:11
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
18
20 Sep
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
16
21 Sep
DANSKE
Desværre har pressen og visse politikere dømt i en sag for at mele deres kager.  Hvis man har fulgt ..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Youth INC and RBC Host Fourth Annual Community Event and Raise $1.7M for NYC Youth
2
OpGen Partnering with New York State Department of Health and Merck’s ILÚM Health Solutions to Detect Antimicrobial-Resistant Infections
3
Roche announces global availability of blood-based genomic profiling test, FoundationOne Liquid
4
Diagnostic Superiority and Equivalence to Biopsy: a Study Confirms the Clinical Value of ShearWave® Elastography (SWE™) for the Non-Invasive Evaluation of Liver Fibrosis
5
BrainChip to present at TechKnow Invest Roadshow

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:36
King & Spalding Adds Peter Hsiao to its Environmental Team in Los Angeles
19:32
Yara evaluates strategic options for marine technology business
19:27
Bank7 Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering of Common Stock
19:26
World Conference on Lung Cancer Monday Press Conference: Clinical Research Results and Gender Differences in Lung Cancer Survival
19:17
Americans Agree: Every Person Deserves Access to a Great Park Within a 10-Minute Walk
19:15
TransPerfect to Highlight Artificial Intelligence Solutions at GlobalLink NEXT 2018
19:15
Orchestra BioMed™ Announces Presentation of 3-Year Clinical Results for Virtue® Sirolimus-Eluting Balloon at TCT 2018
19:00
SAFNA Continues Expansion of its Public Infrastructure Engineering and Program Management Services
19:00
PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Recognized as National Business of the Year for Workforce Development Efforts

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 September 2018 19:56:08
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-09-24 20:56:08 - 2018-09-24 19:56:08 - 1000 - Website: OKAY