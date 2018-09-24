BIC : Trading in own shares from 17 to 21 September 2018

BIC Group - Press Release

Clichy - 24 September 2018

Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares

from 17 to 21 September 2018

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares from 17 to 21 September 2018:

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 17/09/2018 3 000 77,0357 231 107,10 19/09/2018 10 000 77,3942 773 942,00 20/09/2018 295 78,0000 23 010,00 TOTAL 13 295 77,3267 1 028 059,10

Name of issuer User code of issuer Date of transaction User code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Average weighted price in euros User code market SOCIETE BIC 969500UR00DF63I0VH67 17-sept-18 FR0000120966 85 77 BATE SOCIETE BIC 969500UR00DF63I0VH67 17-sept-18 FR0000120966 62 77 CHIX SOCIETE BIC 969500UR00DF63I0VH67 17-sept-18 FR0000120966 31 77 TRQX SOCIETE BIC 969500UR00DF63I0VH67 17-sept-18 FR0000120966 2,822 77.0379 XPAR SOCIETE BIC 969500UR00DF63I0VH67 19-sept-18 FR0000120966 10,000 77.3942 XPAR SOCIETE BIC 969500UR00DF63I0VH67 20-sept-18 FR0000120966 295 78 XPAR

