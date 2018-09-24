BIC : Trading in own shares from 17 to 21 September 2018

BIC Group - Press Release
Clichy - 24 September 2018
Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares
from 17 to 21 September 2018
In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares from 17 to 21 September 2018:
Date
Number of shares
Average weighted price in €
Amount in €
| 17/09/2018
| 3 000
| 77,0357
| 231 107,10
| 19/09/2018
| 10 000
| 77,3942
| 773 942,00
| 20/09/2018
| 295
| 78,0000
| 23 010,00
TOTAL
13 295
77,3267
1 028 059,10
2018 - 2019 Agenda (all dates to be confirmed)
| Third Quarter 2018 results
| 24 October 2018
| Conference call
| Full Year 2018 results
| 13 February 2019
| Meeting - BIC Headquarters
| First Quarter 2019 results
| 25 April 2019
| Conference call
| 2019 AGM
| 22 May 2019
| Meeting - BIC Headquarters
About BIC
BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers. For more than 70 years, BIC has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide for identifying BIC products which are sold in more than 160 countries around the world. In 2017, BIC Net Sales were 2,041.4 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris" and is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes. BIC is also part of the following Socially Responsible Investment indexes:
CDP's "Leadership Level" (A-) and "Leadership Level" for the additional "Supplier" module, Euronext Vigeo - Eurozone 120, Euronext
Vigeo - Europe 120, FTSE4Good indexes,
Ethibel Pioneer and Ethibel Excellence Investment Registers,
Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders Index.
| Name of issuer
| User code of
issuer
| Date of transaction
| User code of the financial instrument
| Total daily volume (in number of shares)
| Average weighted price in euros
| User code market
| SOCIETE BIC
| 969500UR00DF63I0VH67
| 17-sept-18
| FR0000120966
| 85
| 77
| BATE
| SOCIETE BIC
| 969500UR00DF63I0VH67
| 17-sept-18
| FR0000120966
| 62
| 77
| CHIX
| SOCIETE BIC
| 969500UR00DF63I0VH67
| 17-sept-18
| FR0000120966
| 31
| 77
| TRQX
| SOCIETE BIC
| 969500UR00DF63I0VH67
| 17-sept-18
| FR0000120966
| 2,822
| 77.0379
| XPAR
| SOCIETE BIC
| 969500UR00DF63I0VH67
| 19-sept-18
| FR0000120966
| 10,000
| 77.3942
| XPAR
| SOCIETE BIC
| 969500UR00DF63I0VH67
| 20-sept-18
| FR0000120966
| 295
| 78
| XPAR
BIC - Trading in own shares week 38
