24/09/2018 17:44:46

BIC : Trading in own shares from 17 to 21 September 2018

BIC Group - Press Release

Clichy - 24 September 2018

Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares

from 17 to 21 September 2018

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares from 17 to 21 September 2018:

Date

Number of shares

Average weighted price in €

Amount in €

17/09/2018 3 000 77,0357 231 107,10
19/09/2018 10 000 77,3942 773 942,00
20/09/2018 295 78,0000 23 010,00

TOTAL

13 295

77,3267

1 028 059,10

Contacts

Investor Relations

: +33 1 45 19 52 26

Press

Contacts

Sophie Palliez-Capian

sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

 Albane de La Tour d'Artaise Albane.DeLaTourD'Artaise@bicworld.com
Michèle Ventura

michele.ventura@bicworld.com

 Isabelle de Segonzac: +33 1 53 70 74 70

isegonzac@image7.fr

For more information, please consult the corporate website: www.bicworld.com

2018 - 2019 Agenda (all dates to be confirmed)

Third Quarter 2018 results 24 October 2018 Conference call
Full Year 2018 results 13 February 2019 Meeting - BIC Headquarters
First Quarter 2019 results 25 April 2019 Conference call
2019 AGM 22 May 2019 Meeting - BIC Headquarters

About BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers. For more than 70 years, BIC has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide for identifying BIC products which are sold in more than 160 countries around the world. In 2017, BIC Net Sales were 2,041.4 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris" and is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes. BIC is also part of the following Socially Responsible Investment indexes:

CDP's "Leadership Level" (A-) and "Leadership Level" for the additional "Supplier" module, Euronext Vigeo - Eurozone 120, Euronext

Vigeo - Europe 120, FTSE4Good indexes,

Ethibel Pioneer and Ethibel Excellence Investment Registers,

Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders Index.

Name of issuer User code of

issuer

Date of transaction User code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Average weighted price in euros User code market
SOCIETE BIC 969500UR00DF63I0VH67 17-sept-18 FR0000120966 85 77 BATE
SOCIETE BIC 969500UR00DF63I0VH67 17-sept-18 FR0000120966 62 77 CHIX
SOCIETE BIC 969500UR00DF63I0VH67 17-sept-18 FR0000120966 31 77 TRQX
SOCIETE BIC 969500UR00DF63I0VH67 17-sept-18 FR0000120966 2,822 77.0379 XPAR
SOCIETE BIC 969500UR00DF63I0VH67 19-sept-18 FR0000120966 10,000 77.3942 XPAR
SOCIETE BIC 969500UR00DF63I0VH67 20-sept-18 FR0000120966 295 78 XPAR

